The Gilgo Four: Unraveling the Mystery of the Long Island Serial Killer

Serial killer suspect charged in Gilgo Beach murders

(CNN) — Rex Heuermann, a 59-year-old New York architect, has been charged with three counts of intentional homicide in connection with the deaths of three women whose bodies were found along Gilgo Beach on Long Island in 2010. Heuermann, who is accused of leading a double life, has pleaded not guilty and is currently being held without bail.

According to the Suffolk County district attorney, Heuermann is also the main suspect in the disappearance and murder of a fourth woman, Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose remains were found near the same location. However, he has not yet been charged in that case.

Authorities first identified Heuermann as a possible suspect in early 2022 when a multi-agency task force was formed to investigate cold cases involving human remains found in the area between 2010 and 2011.

Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the first victim, was 25 years old and believed to be a sex worker when she was last seen in July 2007. Her remains were discovered on December 13, 2010. Brainard-Barnes’s sister, Melissa Cann, had been actively seeking answers about her sister’s disappearance and worked with the families of other victims to find justice.

The second victim, Melissa Barthelemy, was 24 years old and last seen in July 2009. Barthelemy was a sex worker and had spoken to a friend about meeting a man before disappearing. Her remains were the first to be found, prompting the investigation into the other victims.

Megan Waterman, another victim, was 22 years old and last seen in June 2010. She was a sex worker from Maine and had boarded a bus to New York. Waterman’s body was discovered along with the others in December 2010.

Amber Costello, the fourth victim, was 27 years old and lived on Long Island. She was last seen in September 2010, leaving her home to meet a client. Like the other victims, Costello was a sex worker. Witnesses described a man who matched Heuermann’s description as the person who had been seen with Costello on the day she disappeared.

The charges against Heuermann provide a sense of closure for the families of the victims who have been searching for answers for over a decade. Those close to the case hope that additional evidence will be uncovered to shed light on the murder of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, the fourth victim.

As the investigation unfolds, authorities are working to piece together the timeline of events and gather more evidence against Heuermann. The community remains on high alert as they await further developments in this chilling case.

