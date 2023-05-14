The girl Ariana Chillogallo became a commander for a day





The Community Police of the Girón District carried out the project “Commander for a day carried out in the Juan Girón Sánchez Educational Unit, in the San Fernando canton this Saturday, May 13, 2023.

This project allowed the children to improve their proximity to the police institution and reinforce the values ​​and principles necessary to generate a culture of peace and a better society, reported the Police district.

After a process of planning training and contests carried out, they chose the most outstanding student: Ariana Chillogallo, who became a commander for a day.

She wore the police uniform and was honored at an event that was attended by local, judicial, municipal and educational authorities of the canton.