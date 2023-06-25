The girl went to bed after checking the score of 712 in the college entrance examination. Mom: My daughter has always been very good-猜南网

On the evening of June 23, Sichuan’s 2023 college entrance examination results were released, with the highest score of 712 in science and 654 in liberal arts.

Zhang Lanyue, a student from Class 8, Senior Three, Chengdu No. 7 Middle School, scored 712 points in science (bare points), including 127 points in Chinese, 148 in mathematics, 145 in foreign languages, 292 in comprehensive science, 107 in physics, 98 in chemistry, and 87 in biology.

Ms. Zheng, Zhang Lanyue’s mother, said,After the child logged into the system after 10 o’clock in the evening to check the score, he didn’t feel particularly surprised, he was relatively calm, and went to sleep immediately.

Ms. Zheng said that this can be regarded as her usual grades. She has always been quite obedient, and she doesn’t play with her mobile phone very much. As a mother, she hardly participates in her child’s study, and the child completes it independently.

Original title: Sichuan high school girls go to bed after checking the score of 712 in the college entrance examination

Editor in charge: Zeng Shaolin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

