“I am suffering, I am mortified. I too think that justice must be done. Filippo made a mistake and for this he will have to pay”. Elena D. he apologizes. His partner, Filippo Ferlazzo, was arrested for killing the peddler Alika Ogorchukwu, guilty of insisting on asking only for alms. And yesterday the judge confirmed the prison. Because, as he wrote in six pages of the ordinance, he has “a disposition prone to violence”, a “social dangerousness” that could lead him to commit similar crimes, given the “unmotivated impulse” that, last Friday, led him to kill Alika.