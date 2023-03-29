What would happen if a woman at work accused a male colleague of grabbing her ass, judging her blouse to be from a sex shop, or saying “I’m sorry, I rubbed my ass, but I liked it” ? He could legitimately lose his job for violating the rules of decency and for harassment.

But what happens if female classmates accuse their 16-year-old classmate of such behavior?

Such a dilemma was faced by the private school British International School in Bratislava, whose female students accused a classmate of sexual harassment. The school launched an investigation. However, the result is that the students who spoke about the harassment are now facing trial.

A group of girls accused their classmate, then 16-year-old Kevin, of sexual harassment. Twelve male and female students wrote statements against him, several of which describe various sexist allusions. The school proposed Kevin’s expulsion, his parents decided to fight. Kevin is not his real name.

The conflict has moved to the level of lawyers. The family and the school are holding each other in a trap, and the problem has not been resolved even after half a year – the school is extending the correct procedure to expel the student.

A criminal complaint for slander hangs over the students and there is a threat that they will have to testify about the case in court. On the other hand, Kevin has been banned from school for the sixth month. It goes online for hours, but the camera and microphone are blocked. According to him, it is even worse than during covid. Back then, you could at least write and talk to your friends on the phone during online classes. However, now no one replies to his messages, he has lost his classmates with whom he grew up until now.

We tried to look at the case from several sides – through how victims of harassment can effectively defend themselves, but also through how schools should proceed in such cases.

School psychologists explain that the school made a fundamental mistake in that the problem was investigated by teachers and not psychologists, who would have listened to the students in detail and could have come up with a procedure that would have protected the victims. They talk about why they think Kevin’s expulsion was wrong. They claim that today’s teenagers have pushed the boundaries in sexuality and the school needs to solve this by talking, not by punishing.

Experts say that in such a case, the school psychologist should start a crisis intervention process, which has clear rules, and can call other psychologist colleagues for help. During the intervention, they talk with the students individually, later in pairs or threes, and resolve conflicts that often go back far into the past.

That did not happen in this case. The school psychologist of the Bratislava school has never met Kevin, not even after his preliminary expulsion from school. During the questioning before the lawyer, the school psychologist claimed that it is not her job to look for students – on the contrary, they should come to her when they need support. The private school in Bratislava solved the problem in the opposite way than the experts recommend.

WHERE TO FIND HELP? In addition to parents, teachers and the school psychologist, children who are victims of bullying or harassment can contact the Children’s Trust Line or the Child Safety Line. See also Milan in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup: Genoa bent 3-1 in extra time Children’s Helpline: www.linkadeti.sk

tel.: 0907 401 749

[email protected]

www.facebook.com/linkadeti Child Safety Line: IPčko – A project aimed at helping young people who have become victims of blackmail or sexual coercion. Trained psychologists can also be contacted via chat. The Chcemsazabit.sk website for people in extreme situations is also included. CCPPPaP – Pedagogical-psychological counseling and prevention centers (CPPPaP) provide free help to children if they have, for example, learning disorders, behavior disorders, attention disorders or find themselves in a socially disadvantaged environment. They are in every regional city. Mládež ulice – Organization focused on field social work with children and youth. Center for Inclusive Education (Inklucentrum) – Expert center dedicated to support and advice in the education of so-called children at risk. Safely on the net – Questions and answers on how to use technology in the family, educational videos for children – a project of the company Eset and psychologist Jarmila Tomková. Children on the Internet – Tips for parents and teachers on how children should use the Internet correctly – a project of the Orange company and with the professional guarantee of Mária Tóthová Šimčáková.

Teenagers at an elite school

Kevin joined the British International School in Bratislava from an early age, as a two-and-a-half-year-old kindergartener. In fourteen years, the teaching staff has fundamentally changed, and only a few teachers have remained there as long as he has. Most of his life consisted of going to school in the morning and then to football practice. He mainly spent time with his classmates, he also had a few friends at football.

The British International School in Bratislava is not an ordinary school. It is an elite private school, where tuition fees range from approximately 11,600 euros for the lowest grade in kindergarten to 25,300 euros per year for the last grade. Over the years, the parents have invested a total of more than 200,000 euros in their son’s education.

Students at the school learn subjects in English and have students from all over the world. Children of diplomats who work in Slovakia, children of wealthy parents go there, and a large part of them are pupils from Korea, whose parents work at the Kia car factory. Students change at school more often than elsewhere, as parents often move for work – it is not surprising that 200 students leave each year and are replaced by others.

British International School is a branch of the network of schools of the British organization Nord Anglia, Kevin attended the International Baccalaureate program – it is a demanding high school program, the result of which is an internationally recognized matriculation exam.

All of this is context important to understanding the whole story.

Events from the school seem like something from an American teenage drama.