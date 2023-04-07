▲ (Source = Baeksang Arts Awards)

The nominees for the TV/Film/Play category of the 59th Baeksang Arts Awards have been revealed.

On the 7th, the Secretariat of the Baeksang Arts Awards opened the official website and announced the final candidates for each category who have been active in TV, film and theater for a year.

It is said that the TV sector was fierce from the selection of candidates for various works poured out from various channels and platforms this year.

In the Best Drama category, ‘My Liberation Journal’ (JTBC), ‘The Glory’ (Netflix), ‘Our Blues’ (tvN), ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’ (ENA), and ‘Little Women’ (tvN) are the finalists. The nominees for the Liberal Arts Award are ‘National Investigation Headquarters’ (Wave), ‘I am God: Those Who Betrayed by God’ (Netflix), ‘Your Literacy+’ (EBS 1TV), ‘Adult Kim Jang-ha’ (MBC Gyeongnam), ‘Hidden Earth: 3 Billion Years of the Korean Peninsula’ (KBS 1TV)’ was selected.

In line with the changing usage patterns of viewers, the Entertainment Works Award has expanded the scope of screening to web entertainment, including web content by one-person creators, as well as entertainment programs broadcast on TV and OTT platforms. ‘Physical Earth Arcade’ (tvN), ‘Physical College – Physic Show’, ‘Physical: 100’ (Netflix), ‘Transfer Love 2’ (Tving), ‘SNL Korea 3’ (Coupang Play) were nominated for the Best Variety Award.

The Variety Award also selected candidates based on the same criteria. Gian 84, Kim Kyung-wook, Kim Jong-guk, Jeon Hyun-moo, and Hwang Je-seong are nominated for the Male Variety Award, and Kim Min-kyung, Park Se-mi, Lee Su-ji, Lee Eun-ji, and Joo Hyun-young are nominated for the Female Variety Award.

Best Drama Directing Award: Kim Gyu-tae (tvN’s ‘Our Blues’) Kim Seok-yoon (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’) Kim Hee-won (tvN’s ‘Little Women’) Yoo In-sik (ENA’s ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Lee Joo-young (Coupang Play’s ‘Anna’) Director’s Cut’) was nominated.

The corps of writers who boasted delicate writing skills also compete for trophies. Writer Kim Eun-sook (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’) Writer Moon Ji-won (ENA’s ‘The Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Writer Park Hae-young (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’) Writer Jung Seo-gyeong (tvN’s ‘Little Women’) Writers Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran (tvN’s ‘Warrior’) is competing

The art award given to staff who contributed to dramas, entertainment, and cultural works is directed by Roh Young-sim (music for ENA’s ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) and director Seong-hee Ryu (tvN’s ‘Little Women’ Art) directors Song Nak-hun, Cho Jin-hyeon and Hwang In-wook (SBS’ ‘Inkigayo’ filming). Supervisor Hwang Jin-hye (ENA’s ‘The Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’ visual effects) and director Jang Jong-kyung (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’ filming) will compete.

The acting award received a lot of attention this year as well. The nominees for Best Actor are Son Seok-gu (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’) Lee Byung-hun (tvN’s ‘Our Blues’) Lee Seong-min (JTBC’s ‘The Youngest Son of a Chaebol’) Jung Kyung-ho (tvN’s ‘One Other Scandal’) Choi Min-shik (Disney+’s ‘Casino’). . The Best Female Actress Award was nominated for Kim Ji-won (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’), Kim Hye-soo (tvN’s ‘Shloop’), Park Eun-bin (ENA’s ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’), Song Hye-kyo (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’), and Suzy (Coupang Play’s ‘Anna’). .

The Supporting Actor category, which completes an outstanding lineup every year, is still the same this year. Male Supporting Actor nominees Kang Ki-young (ENA ‘The Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Kim Do-hyeon (JTBC ‘The Youngest Son of a Chaebol’) Kim Joon-han (Coupang Play ‘Anna’) Park Sung-hoon (Netflix ‘The Glory’) Jo Woo-jin (Netflix ‘Suriname’), Female Supporting Actor nominee Kim Shin-rok (JTBC’s ‘The Youngest Son of a Chaebol House’) Yum Hye-ran (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’) EL (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’) Lim Ji-yeon (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’) Jung Eun-chae (Coupang Play’s ‘Anna’) gather in one place.

The nominees for the Best New Actor Award draw attention in a variety of age groups. Best New Actor nominees Kim Kun-woo (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’) Kim Min-ho (ENA’s ‘Recruit’) Moon Sang-min (tvN’s ‘Shrup’) Joo Jong-hyeok (ENA’s ‘Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Hong Kyung (Wave’s ‘Weak Hero Class 1’), female rookie Acting Award Nominees Kim Hee-ra (Netflix’s ‘The Glory’) Noh Yoon-seo (tvN’s ‘One Other Scandal’) Lee Kyung-seong (JTBC’s ‘My Liberation Journal’) Joo Hyun-young (ENA’s ‘The Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Ha Yoon-kyung (ENA’s ‘The Strange Lawyer Woo Young-woo’) Find this white statue.

The film industry is not easily freed from the difficulties of the stagnation period, but the presence of Korean films and the efforts of filmmakers shined at home and abroad again this year. Based on their love for Korean cinema, the judges judged and selected not only works that have been greatly loved by the audience over the past year, but also films and actors with high workmanship worth noting again through the Baeksang Arts Awards.

In this year’s Best Picture and Best Director nominations, directors who directed works that were nominated for Best Picture were nominated side by side for Best Director. ‘Next Sohee’ and Jung Joo-ri, ‘Owl’ and Ahn Tae-jin, ‘Hansan: Rise of the Dragon’ and Kim Han-min, ‘The Hunt’ and Lee Jung-jae, and ‘Decision to Break Up’ and Park Chan-wook are nominated for Best Picture and Best Director, respectively.

Directors Ahn Tae-jin and Lee Jung-jae are also nominated for the Best New Director Award, competing against directors Kim Sae-in (‘Two Women in the Same Underwear’), Park I-woong (‘Girl on a Bulldozer’), and Lee Sang-yong (‘Crime City 2’).

Screenplay Award (Best Screenplay): Director Park Gyu-tae (‘Yuk Sao’), Director Lee Jung-jae, Writer Cho Seung-hee (‘Hunt’), Writer Jeong Seo-gyeong, Director Park Chan-wook (‘Decision to Break Up’), Director Jeong Ju-ri (‘Next Sohee’), Writer Hyeon Gyu-ri Director Ahn Tae-jin (‘The Owl’) was nominated, and the art award given to the staff who contributed to the film was directed by Ryu Seong-hee (‘Decision to Break Up’ art) Director Lee Mo-gae (‘Hunt’ filming) Supervisors Jung Sung-jin and Jung Chul-min (‘Hansan: Dragon’s End’) Appearance VFX) Director Cho Young-wook (‘Decision to Break Up’ music) Director Hong Seung-cheol (‘Owl’ lighting) competes.

The Best Actor nominee is also interesting. Best Actor Award: Junyeol Ryu (‘Owl’), Dongseok Ma (‘Crime City 2’), Haeil Park (‘Decision to Break Up’), Gangho Song (‘Broker’), Woosung Jung (‘Hunt’), Best Actress Award: Doona Bae (‘Sohee Next’) Socks suit (‘Two women wearing the same underwear’) Yum Jung-ah (‘Life is beautiful’) Jeon Do-yeon (‘Kil Bok-soon’) Tang Wei (‘Decision to break up’) became good-natured competitors.

Male Supporting Actor nominees Kang Ki-young (“Negotiation”) Kim Seong-cheol (“Owl”) Park Ji-hwan (“Crime City 2”) Byun Yo-han (“Hansan: The Rise of the Dragon”) Im Si-wan (“Emergency Declaration”) Yuk Sao’) Bae Doo-na (‘Broker’) Ahn Eun-jin (‘Owl’) Yeom Jeong-ah (‘Alien + Human Part 1’) Lee Yeon (‘Gil Bok-soon’) were selected.

Rookie of the Year, who will lead the next generation of Chungmuro, Noh Jae-won (‘Yoon Si-na has disappeared’) Park Jin-young (‘A Christmas Carol’) Byun Woo-seok (’20th Century Girl’) Seo In-guk (‘Wolf Hunt’) Ong Seong-wu (‘Life Is Beautiful’), and Best New Actress nominees Ko Yoon-jung (‘Hunt’), Kim Si-eun (‘Daum So-hee’), Kim Hye-yoon (‘The Girl on the Bulldozer’), IU (‘Broker’), and Ha Yoon-kyung (‘Kyung-ah’s Daughter’). raise expectations

The theater sector, which has been resurrected for 5 years, has been gaining attention in the theater industry every year amid a stable position, and colorful and unique works, creators, and actors have all caught the eye of the Baeksang Arts Awards.

The nominees for this year’s Baeksang Theater Award, which encompasses the entire theater industry, including work, direction, and actors, are ‘No Winner’ (Doosan Art Center / Work) ‘Jeong Hee-Jung’ (Rabbit Hall Theater / Work) ‘Teenage Dick’ (National Theater / Work) ‘ All nominations were up for ‘DRAG x Crossdressing Gentleman’ (‘Drag by Crossdressing Gentleman’ dragking contest/work).

Bae Hae-ryul (‘Small-clawed otter is sometimes seen even in a stream in downtown Seoul’ / Writer) Jang Han-sae (‘World‘) It ends like this without a bang, with sobs’ / director) Now Archive (‘a little lonely monologue and always friendly songs’ / troupe) Jinju (‘Class’ / writer) Ah-reum Han (‘Plastic Paradise’ / writer/director) candidate

The acting award went to Kwon Eun-hye (‘DRAG x Crossdressing Gentleman’ (‘Drag by Crossdressing Gentleman’)) Choi Ho-young (‘Transfer Student’) Choi Hee-jin (‘North Body’) Ha Ji-seong (‘Teenage Dick’) Ha Ji-eun (‘Welkin’) compete for the trophy

From April 1, 2022 to March 31, 2023, works provided on terrestrial, comprehensive, cable, OTT, and web, as well as Korean feature films and plays performed in Korea at the same time are subject to screening for this year’s Baeksang Arts Awards.

A preliminary survey was conducted by 60 professional evaluators in the industry, and the final candidates were determined through a fair and rigorous screening process by judges for each category commissioned on the recommendation of a group of experts representing TV, film, and theater. More details and final candidates can be found on the official website.

The ’59th Baeksang Arts Awards’, a comprehensive arts awards ceremony that encompasses TV, film, and theater, will be broadcast simultaneously live on JTBC, JTBC2, and JTBC4, and digitally live on TikTok, from 5:30 pm on April 28.