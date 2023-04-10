Bologna – Reducing pollutant emissions. Simultaneously intervene on transport, biomass combustion, agriculture, but also on industry, and do it both on a large (Po Valley and national) and local scale. And prevent acute pollution episodes by reducing local peaks.

These, in summary, are the strategic objectives of the Regional integrated air plan – Pair 2030which can count on resources equal to 154.6 million euros, 64 of which will be used in the first three years.

After a long and articulated process of discussion with many interlocutors, today the Pair has been adopted by the Giunta. Now begins a process that will lead the Plan to discussion in the House within the Legislative Assembly.

“Our Plan starts, for the first time, with an endowment of resources – he explained Irene Priolo, vice president with responsibility for the environment – which will be further increased with other sources of funding. Not only. Let’s not forget that it will be possible to avoid costs resulting from air pollution, thanks to the planned emission reductions: this is our estimate, we are talking about 643 million euros of costs avoided, of which 637.5 only for health aspects. Certainly – added the vice president – the measures put in place in recent years with the previous Plan have contributed to improving the situation of atmospheric pollution, but that is not enough, because the air in the Po basin remains a real problem”.

“Now – concluded Priolo – we are proposing a Plan which not only places restrictions, but above all offers opportunities, starting from the innovation of the production system up to the improvement of citizens’ quality of life. But these results can only be achieved if, together, institutions, citizens and businesses go in the same direction”.

The measures envisaged by the Plan

A big change concerns i Municipalities involved: in the previous Plan there were 33, including all the provincial capitals, in the new Plan they will be 207 (Bologna and agglomeration, Apennines, Western Plain and Eastern Plain), thus confirming the extension of the scope of intervention introduced with the extraordinary measures of 2021.

They have been singled out 8 areas of intervention priorities for the achievement of air quality objectives, of which 5 are thematic (urban and lowland areas, transport, energy and biomass, production activities) and 3 transversal.

In city it will work for reduce i traffic flowsby promoting the cycling and sustainable mobility and intermodalitycon new tenders “Bike to work” e incentives the purchase of bicycles, cargo bikes and electric motorcycles.

Effective October 1, 2025as already envisaged in the previous Air Plan, in the municipalities with a population of more than 30 thousand inhabitants, in the Bologna agglomeration and in those that had already voluntarily adhered to the previous Plan, the restrictions on euro 5 diesels. In all others, they will come into force from 1 October 2023 the limitations relating to euros 4. The PAIR 2030 also provides for the possibility of using the service Move-in, a measure that is both ecological and social equity for those who cannot afford to change the vehicle subject to the restrictions.

It will be further enhanced transport public both on rubber and on iron, renewed the bus fleetthe tariff integration for the subscriptions skip your e I movebut also the incentives for moving transport iron goods.

As for theenergy field, the new Plan still provides incentives for the replacement of old stoves with latest generation systems and the confirmation, now structural in the lowland areas, of the temperature limit up to a maximum of 19°C in home, office, places of recreation, associations, places of worship (hospitals and nursing homes are excluded). There will be 17 degrees allowed in commerce and industry.

The Plan also regulates the installation and use of biomass systems for domestic heating in lowland areas, providing for progressive limitations based on the emission classification of the systems.

For the productive world the goal is to progressive redevelopment of the techniques adopted in the companies and a reduction of emissions, also promoting area or territorial agreements.

Finally, for agriculture and animal husbandryare expected others financing for the covering of the tanks, the efficiency of storage and the spreading techniques for sewage and fertilizers, but also the obligation to landfill livestock effluents within 12 hours of spillagebesides the obligation to cover storage tanks and lakes starting from 1 January 2030. Starting from 1 January 2026, in the West, East and Agglomeration Plain zones, there will be the obligation to incorporate fertilizers into the soil based on urea in the shortest possible time and, in any case, within 24 hours following the spill.

are confirmed emergency measures, already introduced in 2021, which are activated on the basis of a forecasting mechanism aimed at avoiding as much as possible the occurrence of exceedances of the daily PM10 limit value.

The Plan also provides that the Municipalities, when the 25 exceedances of the daily PM10 limit value are reached in one of the monitoring stations located on their territory, intervene with additional measures at the local level on the main emission sources.

These actions are then joined by others for the environmental sustainability of public bodies and for communication, education and training.

Clare Vergano

Attached: information sheet