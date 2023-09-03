The godmother – Paris has a new queen, Isabelle Huppert leads a double life on Rai 3

Isabelle Huppert plays a woman who leads a dangerous double game in the film The godmother – Paris has a new queen, premiered on Rai 3 TV.

Isabelle Huppert plays a clever criminal in The Godmother – Paris has a new queen, a detective comedy airing tonight, Saturday September 2, 2023in first TV on Rai 3. Released in 2021, the comedy directed by Jean-Paul Salome is naturally set in Paris and chronicles the double life of a woman with one foot in the police and the other in organized crime.

The Godmother – Paris Has a New Queen: The Official Italian Movie Trailer – HD

The Godmother – Paris has a new queen, the plot of the film on Rai 3 in the first TV

The protagonist of the film (known in the original language as La daronne) is Patience Wallets, a subtly cunning woman who works for the police as an Arabic-French judicial translator. Although she is an underpaid job, her role is of fundamental importance at the police station because she is in charge of translating telephone interceptions. An important and certainly useful role, if you live a double life. And this is precisely the case of Patience Portefeux. Even if everyone knows her as a nice willing woman who works in the police station, the criminals, on the other hand, know perfectly well that her path must not be hindered. But how did she get to this point? It happens that the police pushes her towards a drug investigation to track down some drug dealers and that’s how she meets one of the pushers. She realizes she knows him, because he is the son of the nurse who takes care of her mother. So, to prevent him from being arrested, the woman decides to get involved and so she gets more and more into drug trafficking. But she will go too far, protagonist of a double game destined to explode.

Naturally she is forced to disguise herself in order to go around undisturbed and avoid being discovered too soon by her colleagues who are investigating in the meantime, so she wears colorful hijabs. In the cast we also find Hippolyte Girardot, Farida Ouchani, Iris Bry, Liliane Rovere, Nadja Nguyen. Rebecca Marder, Rachid Guellaz and Abbes Zahmani. The question to ask is: will the protagonist get away with it? Or will she end up in handcuffs?

