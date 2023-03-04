The CRC works to conserve this endangered species.

The Regional Autonomous Corporation of Cauca (CRC), through the Conservation and Management of Wild Fauna and Flora project, carries out actions for the conservation of the Golden Dart Frog, in a joint effort with communities of the community councils of the La Brea sectors, San Bernardo, San Isidro, Boca de Guangüí and Cabecital, belonging to the Saija River Basin in the municipality of Timbiquí.

In addition, training has been provided to communities in the sector on issues related to the care of this species through workshops, as well as training in the process of installing wildlife cameras to monitor wild species, as well as strengthening environmental education in the processes of the School Environmental Projects (PRAE), through which the CRC seeks to raise awareness in the declaration of the Kokoi Euja region, as a Protective Forest Reserve.

It is important to keep in mind that the department of Cauca is known worldwide for its biodiversity in flora and fauna, for having all the thermal floors, its moors and bird watching, and also for being home to numerous endangered species, including the Golden Dart Frog or Poison Dart Frog. Its scientific name (Phyllobates terribilis), anuran amphibian of the endemic Dendrobatidae family, currently considered the most toxic and poisonous animal in the world, which inhabits the Pacific coast of the department of Cauca.

«It has been key to safeguard the endangered species that we have under protection in our department, for this reason, together with the work team, we have directed strategies that seek to mitigate the impact on them and thus rescue them from their disappearance, guided by the objective of building an Environmental and Sustainable Cauca”, stated the engineer Yesid González Duque, CRC General Director.