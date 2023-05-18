The golden wing disappears from Parliament

A special gem was unveiled by the President of the National Council, Wolfgang Sobotka (VP), when the historic parliament was reopened after the general renovation. The trained music teacher had a gilded Bösendorfer grand piano set up in the reception room of the High House. The OÖN report in November of the previous year, according to which the piano was rented for 3000 euros per month, caused a stir and brought a lot of criticism to Sobotka. The magnificent instrument was financed from the Art and Culture budget.

FPÖ leader Kickl sneered that Sobotka’s “mad idea” of a gold-studded wing was an expression of the “modesty” of politics. SP mandater Christian Drobits calculated that the cost of the wing would correspond to the minimum income of three people. And Neos club vice Nikolaus Scherak advocated spending the money on parliament and its employees. At the end of March, a minimum pensioner caused a stir because he was trying to play the piano (“a symbol of decadence and detachment”) had stuck – the OÖN reported on the action:

Purchase discarded for 140,000 euros

In the OÖN interview Sobotka defended himself against the criticism: Parliament had been renovated and there was a vote in favor of giving space to art. “We will look for a way to buy the piano (it should cost about 140,000 euros, note). Austria is a cultural nation and a Bösendorfer grand piano was already being considered in parliament in sketches by the architect Theophil Hansen,” said Sobotka. But nothing will come of it. As it became known on Thursday, the Bösendorfer grand piano decorated with 23-carat gold will disappear from parliament A simpler variant is to be set up in its place.