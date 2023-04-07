Home News The Good Friday message of María Fernanda Cabal
The Good Friday message of María Fernanda Cabal

by admin
María Fernanda Cabal has been an accomplished believer in the Catholic faith for many years. In fact, in a recent interview with kienyke.com He referred to his closeness to God and his position against those who do not believe in a superior being.

“You want to be Catholic, enjoy it. You want to be a Christian, enjoy it. With the atheist, it is already a personal problem, which gives me regret for a person who does not want to believe in all this capacity, in all this immensity of what God the creator is, of what miracles mean but it’s my problem. Each one decides ”, he expressed in dialogue with El Metalero de Kienyke.

