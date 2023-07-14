The Google Bard chatbot can now speak and is fluent in more than 40 languages

The multinational company Google has released an update to its chatbot called Bard after incorporating a series of new features and functions into the program, including the ability to pronounce the generated text, advanced response settings and an expanded list of languages ​​dominated, it was reported. in the company’s official statement this Thursday.

“Sometimes hearing something out loud can help you focus your idea in another way. So starting today, you can listen to Bard’s responses,” chatbot product manager Jack Krawczyk said in the statement. He also added that this feature would be useful for learning the correct pronunciation of a word or listening to a poem or script.

Also, after the update, the chatbot works in more than 40 languages, such as Arabic, Chinese, German, Hindi and Spanish. Likewise, Google has expanded the area of ​​operation of Bard, which is now available in Brazil and throughout Europe.

The developers added the ability to customize the mode of communication in the program’s responses with 5 different options: easy, long, short, professional, or informal. “For example, you can ask Bard to help you write a marketing ad for an antique chair, and then shorten the answer using the dropdown,” Krawczyk explained.

Despite the aforementioned features, users can now export Python code generated by the chatbot to the Replit software, along with Google Colab, share their responses with others, and use images in their messages for Bard to analyze.

Google launched Bard in March this year to compete with ChatGPT, OpenAI, and GPT-4, among other chatbots. Executives and specialists from the technology giant expressed their confidence that these tools will allow a positive leap in human development. However, they also recognized some threats that could be related to their misuse. with RT

