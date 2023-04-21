The “Gordo” boasted his membership in the gang through photographs

Authorities proceeded to capture Edgar Antonio Pérez, alias “Gordo”, a terrorist who presumed his membership of the 18 Revolutionaries through photographs.

According to the authorities’ report, the gang member intimidated the inhabitants of Apopa, the place where he was arrested.

Also, he was in charge of recruiting young people for the gang and demanded extortion. Now, the criminal will spend decades in a cell and can no longer do any more harm.

“Through the War Against Gangs we continue to fight terrorists,” said the police corporation.