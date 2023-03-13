“Despite the fact that economic growth in 2023 is with a reserved forecast and on an ellipsis,” says Henry Amorocho, professor of Public Finance and Budget at the Universidad del Rosario.

The expert in his analysis of Economic growth and the path of development 2023… in ellipses, calls on the Government and the Board of Directors of the Bank of the Republic “to manage wisely, without emotions and with a commitment to the country,” recalling that “the year 2022 remained in the retina of Colombians as one of the most opaque periods in terms of the effectiveness of the management of the so-called comprehensive monetary control carried out by the Issuer and the State.”

“Effectiveness is necessary in the formulation, financing and execution of the public policy that is approved in the Four-Year Development Plan, as well as in the possible texts of the labor, health and pension reforms that are determined in the legislative branch”, points out Amorocho.

Growth of the economy in 2023

For the expert, “it is pertinent to actively execute the 2023 annual investment plan and the application of dynamic mechanisms for inter-institutional coordination and execution of investment projects for royalties, Findeter, Enterritorios and the management and execution of public spending derived from the approval of the structural reforms of 2023”.

“In the same perspective, the State is required to act as a driving mechanism for economic growth in the current term and in the committed role of generating more than one point of GDP growth in the year 2023,” said the academic.

In his opinion, “if the behavior of the State regarding the execution of investment spending is languid and lagging behind, like that of the last 5 decades, the policy of increasing the intervention rate of the Board of Directors of the Banco de la República continues sustained until August or September and the uncertainty of financing the Plan and the reforms are not left defined in the scenario of debate and approval by Congress, economic growth could be between 0.7% and 1.3% of GDP as of December 31, 2023” .

Economic management 2022… to forget

In his analysis, the expert recalls that the work of the State from the perspective of planning and executing public policy was not enough in 2022, much less opportune.

“They were blinded seeing the beam in the other’s eye of Russia’s war against Ukraine and the supply chain crisis, among others, and they did not dedicate themselves to observing the great beam that had been deepening internally as a result of the repetitive preaching of increasing the interest rate to face the inflationary phenomenon”, he comments.

“No measures were taken to contribute to the adverse effects that had been occurring in the rise in prices due to the harsh winter, added to the ineffective action of the Banco de la República in terms of persuasive control to mitigate the strong exchange rate speculation, which led to the dollar to all-time highs in November 2022,” said the academic.

The result that emerges from the equivocal economic and monetary policy that was carried out to fight inflation was that as of December 31, 2022, there was an increase of 133% in the CPI; Regarding the evolution of the interest rate, this variable increased by 585% and the exchange rate devalued by 20.2% in the course of the 12 months of last year.

For Amorocho, the previous results are too harmful for the economy as a whole, because they directly affect the real sector and the sustainability of the economic recovery.

Indicators such as the preceding constitute a strong challenge to achieve sustainability, decrease unemployment and stop the dynamics of the economic slowdown in 2023.

However, it is advisable to apply monetary, fiscal and general coverage public policy measures that reduce the inflationary rhythm, propel the interest rate drop and are directed towards achieving an exchange rate that is located at convergence levels. with market fundamentals, he concludes.