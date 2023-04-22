The government banned the use of several Latin letters on car license plates

Not only a damaged wing of the car or a bruise under the eye, but also the license plate number can be grounds for checking the driver and punishing him.

The reason is that at the meeting on Friday, April 21, the Cabinet of Ministers expanded the list of inscriptions and images that are prohibited to be applied to the license plates of vehicles manufactured according to the individual orders of their owners, the prices of which in some cases reach 36 thousand UAH.

This was reported by the representative of the Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

The Cabinet of Ministers made changes to the resolution of the CMU from 01.07.2000 N 1081 “On the introduction of number plates of vehicles manufactured according to the individual orders of their owners.”

From now on, it is forbidden to put symbols of the communist totalitarian regime, the National Socialist (Nazi) totalitarian regime and the military invasion of the Russian Nazi totalitarian regime into Ukraine on individual license plates for vehicles.

The latter, in particular, includes individual Latin letters “Z”, “V”, without a legitimate context, as well as symbols and emblems of any units of the Russian Armed Forces and armed formations, as well as official bodies of the terrorist state.

We will remind that currently the Rada is preparing to return zero customs clearance for cars, but not for everyone.

