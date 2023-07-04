The government caused the crisis

The health system for this year is underfunded by 10.4 billion pesos.

The budget addition only added 2 billion to the health system, leaving the system without 8 billion necessary for its operation.

The phrases of former Minister Corcho became certain: “There must be an explicit, clear crisis that allows society to understand that change is required.” The explicit crisis was created by the government.

The insurance system known as the Benefits Plan or the former Mandatory Health Plan includes access to the health system for 99% of Colombians.

24.6 million Colombians make a progressive contribution according to their income to the health system.

Another 23.9 million Colombians who do not have formal employment, are studying or are minors do not make payments, but the State guarantees them access as one who can contribute.

All Colombians have access with this health system to 93.6% of the medicines listed in the country and 96.9% of medical procedures.

In Colombia we do not see cases like in the rest of the world where families have to get into debt with banks to pay a hospital for an accident involving a family member.

That is why we rank second in the OECD in terms of citizens who use the least out-of-pocket spending on health.

According to figures from the Ministry of Health, an attack by firearm costs the system 12.5 million pesos, an intraventricular hemorrhage 14.3 million pesos, a disease such as leukemia 15.6 million pesos per year, being in the ICU 9.8 million pesos, a physical therapy procedure 185 thousand pesos or an electrocardiography 100 thousand pesos. Everything is included for free in the Benefit Plan.

The procedures and medicines that are not included in this benefit system, but that the State considers necessary for a particular case, such as some orphan diseases, are also paid for by the State.

The EPS are responsible for the success of this system.

They are in charge of organizing the network, guaranteeing access and having financial support from Colombia.

They are the insurers.

Without them, it would not be possible to audit the invoices, nor to connect the Colombian with the specific specialist.

They are also in charge of negotiating rates and creating economies of scale that keep the system financially viable.

However, this year it will be underfunded.

The EPS will not receive the full money to guarantee the insurance of their affiliates, and these, in turn, will not be able to pay hospitals and clinics for the services provided.

The government defunded the system as follows: 3.4 billion pesos are missing for the insurance system -The Benefits Plan-, 2.9 billion pesos for those procedures and medicines not included in the PBS, and 2.9 billion for other government debts. State (recoveries, licenses, among others).

The former health minister said, “You have to create a transition for that intermediary to come out.”

By breaking the EPS they are going to finish them, but we are going to run out of health.

Colombians will now have to run to “Drogas la Rebaja” to be attended to, sent by a specialist who is in the “yellow pages” directory, and by the way, I sent the invoice.

Tagline 1: The new health minister assured in Congress that “Here they set up a business with COVID.”

I requested the evidence of said affirmation through the right of petition.

In his answer he did not provide a single piece of evidence.

Tag 2: A clarification.

The positions in exchange for votes in Congress, as denounced by the media, would have been given in the National Savings Fund, and not in the National Guarantee Fund that I mistakenly wrote in the first version of my column last week .

