The government was constituted against the admission of the “Referendum and Democracy with Cappato” list to the next elections on 25 September. In the statement filed by the state attorney, the recognition of the digital signature is contested on the merits, but it is also specified that “the measure advocated by the applicants would make it necessary to postpone the elections”. “We are faced with an institutional blackmail based on delays and omissions by the government itself, which puts the responsibility for moving the elections on the head of the judge of the Court of Milan – explains Marco Cappato in a press conference convened today in Milan – If this should to happen would only be a consequence of the inertia of the government itself: if it had intervened earlier there would have been no risk ». The judgment before the Milan Court for the appeal against the exclusion of the list from the next electoral round as regards the Lombardy constituency in the Senate is scheduled for 19 September. “It was not us who chose the date of the hearing – specifies Cappato – we would have preferred the topic to be dealt with directly when we challenged our exclusion at the time of the signature deposit, we would have liked the government to listen to us when we asked for it on 25 July. an intervention to recognize the validity of digital signatures “. A slowness that, however, as reiterated by the members of the list, starts from afar: “The Italian legislator already in 2017 had given the power to the Government to, within six months, allow the digital experimentation of the subscription of the lists and therefore there would be all the time to make this democratic participation possible “explains Virginia Fiume, co-president of Eumans, who adds” in Italy the use of the digital signature for referendums has been achieved since the intervention of the United Nations on the Staderini case- De Lucia ». In fact, on November 29, 2019, the United Nations Human Rights Committee had declared Italy in violation of the Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. It was the case that started that process that led to the validity of the signing with Spid on the referendums in our country. “We can only deplore the decision taken by the government through the state advocacy to oppose the recognition of the digital signature in electoral matters – concludes Cappato – the possibility of postponing the elections is direct responsibility for the delays of the government itself, which exposes Italy to convictions before international jurisdiction, as happened in the Staderini-De Lucia case ». The exponents of the list excluded at the polls confirm the request before the Court of Milan and will deposit counter-memos to the document presented by the Government. “We are in the midst of experimentation – explains the lawyer Rocco Berardo – because it is the first time that an ordinary judge intervenes in the preparatory electoral procedure for the readmission of a list”.