13
The vice president of the ANM, Alessandra Maddalena, defends the judges: “It is serious to insinuate that the investigations are the consequences of a clash”.
Read more ↣ : “The government delegitimizes judges, so the rule of law is in danger”: speaks the vice president Anm Maddalena
This entry was posted in breaking latest news, The Newspaper and tagged breaking latest news by wp_9158128. This is his permanent link.
See also During his inspection tour in Inner Mongolia, Xi Jinping emphasized grasping the strategic positioning, insisting on green development and striving to write a new chapter of Chinese-style modernization in Inner Mongolia