ISLAMABAD: The government has dropped a petroleum bomb on the people due to inflation and has increased the prices of petroleum products and a notification has also been issued in this regard.

In the notification issued regarding the increase in the prices of petroleum products, it is stated that the price of petrol has been increased by Rs. 5 per liter after which the new price has become Rs. 272 ​​per liter.

According to the notification, the price of high speed diesel has been increased by 13 rupees per liter, after which the new price of high speed diesel will be 293 rupees per liter, while kerosene has increased by 2 rupees 56 paise per liter and its new price is 190 rupees. 29 paise per liter has been fixed.