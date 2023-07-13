The government established a state of emergency in agriculture (updated at 14:00)

Agronomist Sandra Pärnpuu remembers the year when the bean field could be lost because the plants reached over the head. This year, the harvest can be written in the chimney – the field is full of drought cracks and at best a few pods will come out of seven flowers. Photo: Urmas Lauri

Agronomist Sandra Pärnpuu remembers the year when the bean field could be lost because the plants reached over the head. This year, the harvest can go in the chimney

to write – the field is full of drought cracks and at best a few pods will come out of seven flowers. Photo: Urmas Lauri

The government decided to declare a state of emergency in agriculture due to unfavorable weather conditions at the Thursday session.

More specifically, at the proposal of regional minister Madis Kallas, the government confirmed unfavorable weather conditions caused by drought, which may cause economic damage to the agricultural sector and create difficulties in fulfilling the terms of the contract, the Ministry of Regional Affairs and Agriculture announced.

Namely, this year’s spring drought and the night frosts that lasted until June caused a decrease in yields for growers of agricultural crops and put the growers of grass-fed animals in a particularly difficult situation. In this way, agricultural producers find themselves in economic difficulties because they cannot guarantee the agreed delivery quantities, due to the lack of working capital, it is not possible to pay for inputs and service the loan obligation.

Based on this, the regional minister proposed to the government to determine the occurrence of such unfavorable weather conditions in 2023, which differ significantly from the usual ones and cause significant economic damage to agricultural producers.

“The fixation of adverse weather conditions by the government sends a message to society as well as to agricultural producers and other parties involved in the supply chain that this is a different situation than usual in the agricultural sector. This gives the farmer the opportunity to negotiate the terms of the contract with partners,” explained the regional minister. Adding that it is also possible for the Agricultural Registers and Information Board (PRIA) to make exceptions to the support requirements.

The minister noted that if a farmer has applied for European Union (EU) common agricultural policy subsidies, but is unable to meet all the requirements of the subsidy due to unfavorable weather conditions, determining the unfavorable weather conditions helps to reduce the administrative burden for both farmers and the control authority, generally PRIA.

On June 22, the regional minister met with the Estonian Chamber of Agriculture and Commerce, the Central Union of Estonian Farmers, the Võruma Farmers’ Union, the Estonian Horticulture Association, the Estonian Cattle Breeding Association, the Estonian Livestock Breeders’ Association, the Estonian Sheep and Goat Breeders’ Association, the Estonian Beef Cattle Breeders’ Association, the Estonian Youth Farmers’ Association, Rural Development SA and Agricultural Registers and information with representatives of the agency to discuss the situation in agriculture and possible measures to mitigate the damage caused by the spring drought.

At the meeting, the representatives of the organizations gave an overview of the situation in plant and animal husbandry and an assessment of the possible extent of damage caused by drought and early summer night frosts. During the discussion, it was emphasized that unusual weather conditions and the resulting difficult situation in agriculture are extraordinary and that measures must be implemented to enable producers to receive assistance.

On Tuesday, agricultural organizations appealed to Prime Minister Kaja Kallas to support the declaration of a state of emergency due to adverse weather conditions.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

