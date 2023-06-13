“The government has defaulted, it is in default on the issue of Pensions”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday in the Plataforma program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the pension fund and the use that the Government has made of it.

“The Central Reserve Bank in the fiscal part refers to the finances of the State, in the public debt all the elements that the government has acquired the debt are counted, including the one with the pension funds”indicated.

Given this, Magaña indicated that the debt with the Pension Obligations Trust (FOP) until March of this year was $6.184 million dollars, which have disappeared.

“In 2006, during the period of former President Antonio Saca, the FOP was created, which works as a mechanism for the government to request money from the pension fund and in exchange it leaves promissory notes”he explained.

The economist reported that all governments have borrowed from the Pension Fund and have left promissory notes issued by the Ministry of Finance for around $500 million dollars, which have been paid each year.

Regarding the current government, Magaña pointed out that this “he moved heaven and earth” to pay $800 million dollars to private investors, while to pay the workers’ debt, it has left it for the next government to have to cancel.

“The government has fallen into default, it is in default on the issue of Pensions”assured the economist.