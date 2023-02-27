Bologna – In Emilia-Romagna alone we are talking about 1,500 small businesses family-run, on whose skin “the Government is playing irresponsibly. Not only that: this executive puts at risk a fundamental and strategic asset of Italian tourism, which alone is worth 14% of the national GDP”.

These are the words of the Regional Councilor for Tourism, Andrew Corsiniregarding the question relating to the “balneari”, i.e. the future linked to the concessions of the establishments on the coast.

“Let’s say ‘electoral’ extensions – he underlines – have short legs, indeed, very short. President Mattarella, for his part, called on everyone to respect the European Directives, the sentences of the Court of Justice and the Council of State”.

“The problem – continues Corsini – is not the extra year of extension – moreover foreseen, as a possibility, also in the Competition decree of the Draghi Government –, but the unwillingness to give a perspective and a certainty of a future to seaside resorts. Return immediately to the proposal and the document drawn up by the Emilia-Romagna Region, to make a concrete contribution to the national reform. A document, I want to remind you, adopted by all the other Regions, and which defined a series of essential points to give certainties to the seaside sector”.

The commissioner then goes on to list them: the business value of businesses (not only investments, but also movable and immovable assets); the criteria per reward professionalism and experience in managing beach concessions for tourism purposes for at least 5 years; The no to the fee as an award criterion (this is defined by the Government and cannot be the subject of a tender). Finally, leave at Regions the possibility of introducing further criteria on the basis of specificity of different local realities.

“The current situation is unsustainable – concluded Corsini -, the ways in which the executive moves are unacceptable. They are for us but above all they are for businesses, workers and the whole world of tourism”.

