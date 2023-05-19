The Government is the big winner of the non-payment of pension fund bonds: Rafael Lemus

The economist Rafael Lemus spoke this Thursday on the Platform program about the non-payment of the bonds, pointing out that in this case the Salvadoran government would be the big winner.

He explained that the Government wins because it will stop paying debt service expenses. In addition, he explained that in the world it is very unusual for a debtor to decide not to pay, and that in a decree he defines the conditions of how he wants to pay.

Lemus, stated that in the case of El Salvador, the government has been selective and has decided not to pay the bonds that they have acquired with the pension funds, from the workers’ savings.

The Government wins from this, because it is about $500 million per year that it will stop paying in the next 4 years, leaving the obligation to other governments in the future.

“And due to these new conditions that he has prescribed for himself not to pay capital or interest, his tax situation is now more relaxed, because someone who had to pay $500 million will not have to pay it in the next 4 years”Lemus stated.