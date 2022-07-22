Listen to the audio version of the article

A decree along the lines of the previous Aid decree, to calm the effects of expensive energy and the inflationary flare-up and give families and businesses a little more breathing space. It is on this basis that the new Aid bis takes shape on which the resigning government has resumed work and which should be released in the first week of August at the latest. A measure that already has a dowry of 10 billion and on which the pressure of the union rises, which solicits answers immediately to deal with the rising prices emergency.

The hypotheses at stake

The decree should re-propose the expiring aid, even if some novelties are not excluded such as a possible intervention on VAT. Precisely in an anti-inflation key, also in light of the recall made by the Head of State, it is in fact considering whether to propose the 200 euro bonus or, alternatively, to introduce a VAT cut on some consumer goods. The one-off allowance of 200 euros, now arriving with the July paychecks to over 30 million Italians, could thus be renewed for another month. The measure, in the current version, costs about € 6.8 billion. However, it is not yet clear how much the possible VAT cut could cost.

Energy, sterilization system charges

The intervention on the bills chapter is also safe, with the renewal for the last quarter of the year of the sterilization of system charges on electricity and gas currently in force until 30 September. For this, approximately 3.2-3.3 billion will be needed. There is also a part on guarantees and loans to businesses, while an initial advance of the tax wedge cut is excluded at this point, as assumed before the government crisis.

Resources from revenue trends

The coverage, on which the ritual checks are in progress, is ensured by the budget adjustment bill which guarantees a dowry of 8.5 billion, which thanks to the good revenue trend should allow a budget space of 10 billion. According to what is learned, the bill will probably be voted on by Parliament towards the end of next week, in order to allow the launch of the Aid bis decree in the following week.

Unions in pressing

And while the meetings on the measure with the social partners started before the crisis remain on standby, the unions urge us to act quickly with the 10 billion decree. «The emergency we are experiencing regarding inflation, the loss of purchasing power and the cost of energy cannot wait for the outcome of the elections. We need answers immediately ”, explains Uil secretary Paolo Bombardieri. The risk is that “a situation of social explosion will open due to the situation that is no longer sustainable,” warns the leader of the CGIL Maurizio Landini, who asks the government still in office this month to take measures.