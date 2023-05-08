The government is working to establish a national system to achieve food sovereignty

Aziz Akhannouch, Prime Minister, considered that “attention to food strategic security in the current international context constitutes one of the most prominent government bets,” evoking “threats that threaten the safety of global food systems,” stressing that “this year is also difficult; However, we are trying to overcome this, with important productivity in the various production chains.”

In this context, Akhannouch, who was speaking on Monday evening before the deputies during a constitutional session for the monthly accountability on the topic of “the government’s vision to establish a national system for food sovereignty,” recalled the royal speech on the occasion of the opening of the legislative year 2021-2022, which confirmed that “the epidemiological crisis has revealed About the return of issues of sovereignty to the fore, and the race to fortify it, in its various dimensions, health, energy, industrial and food.

The prime minister stressed that the intensity of geo-strategic tensions and regional conflicts, as well as the repercussions of the pandemic, have left a widespread collapse of economic activities and an imbalance in global value chains, pointing out that his government is working to lay the building blocks of a sustainable food system to achieve food sovereignty.

Akhannouch said in this regard: “We established an innovative agricultural model that strengthened the immunity of the agricultural sector and its resilience in the face of fluctuations,” which led to “a widening of food inflation due to the excessive restriction of a group of countries on exports of oils, wheat and sugar; This is exacerbated by the position occupied by the two sides of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict in the global grain market, as their contribution amounts to about 50 percent of the World Food Program related to grains.

“Achievements that reached the underlined ambition”

The review of the Green Morocco Plan (since 2008), whose achievements Akhannouch said guaranteed food security for Moroccans at the height of the epidemiological crisis, received a large portion of the Prime Minister’s speech before the deputies, pointing out that “the scale of its achievements amounted to the underlined ambition and achieved the expected goals of it, especially achieving Moroccan food security.

And the head of government, who has borne the agricultural portfolio for years, continued, revealing numerical data in this regard: “The plan contributed to the full exploitation of Morocco’s agricultural potential and the doubling of the agricultural gross domestic product to exceed the ceiling of 127 billion dirhams in 2021, and the tripling of exports, while being able to Creating more than 50 million additional work days, with an employment rate of 75 percent in rural areas.

And the same speaker added: “This contributed to improving the average agricultural income in the rural world by 66 percent; By mobilizing total investments of nearly 160 billion dirhams, of which private investments constitute more than 60 percent.

He revealed that “a set of major measures have been taken to develop production chains and ensure their sustainability, especially those in which Morocco enjoys competitive advantages; By doubling the areas irrigated by drip 4 times, planting more than 590 thousand hectares with fruit trees, reducing plant and animal diseases and strengthening continuous monitoring of the health of livestock, as well as preparing special strategies for fragile areas, such as the program directed to the development of oases and argan trees, and setting The National Program for the Development of Rangelands with the aim of sustainable management of pastoral resources.

Akhannouch did not hide that “the repercussions of global problems and the accompanying inflationary pressures, the rise in energy, raw materials and food prices, and the disruption of global supply chains, have cast a shadow over the state of the national economy, causing “additional costs to the state budget.”

In his speech, the Prime Minister stated that “Morocco achieves a rate of coverage of basic consumer needs of red meat, poultry, eggs, vegetables and fruits ranging between 98 and 100 percent,” stressing that “the rate of coverage of consumer needs of meat and vegetables in Morocco is the highest in the Middle East and North Africa region,” he said, highlighting, “We have reduced the agricultural trade deficit and raised the coverage of imports with agricultural exports from 49 percent in 2008 to 65 percent in 2020.”

“Situational tensions in the national market”

The government official affirmed to the deputies that “the green generation strategy aims, in the horizon of 2030, to consolidate a sustainable agricultural policy,” stressing “the qualification of human capital as a pivotal element in the green generation strategy in line with the royal will,” before revealing “the challenges facing productivity.” and prices of agricultural products.

“We are following the situational tensions in the national market and interacting with them in order to ensure the daily living of Moroccans,” Akhannouch went on, interacting with what prices have known in recent months, enumerating his government’s measures since its first year in response to “the challenges and imported crises.”

The head of government mentioned his meeting with “professionals of the agricultural sector, and measures are being taken to limit the sources of inflation and reduce its impact on prices,” citing “in order to raise the yield of agriculture, we signed last week 19 contracts-programs with agricultural interprofessional bodies, with about 43 billion dirhams as a contribution.” government.”

He explained that “in line with the wise royal policy, the government is proceeding with activating a modern water policy,” pointing out that “the government policy in the field of investment will contribute to enhancing the national supply of food products.” He said: “Enhancing dynamism in the agricultural field will only come through Giving a strong impetus to an inclusive and responsible agricultural policy.

Akhannouch did not miss the opportunity for the monthly session of his questioning to criticize “the political and superficial discourses that exploit the difficult circumstance,” as he put it, claiming that it “ignores that the changes known to the international community indicate more challenges whose levels are difficult to predict and whose movement cannot be controlled.”

Akhannouch also cited in front of the nation’s deputies on the difficulty of circumstantial “the race of various countries of the world, after the health crisis, to obtain resources to fortify their national sovereignty,” stressing that “awareness of these difficult problems in our national context represents for the government a favorable opportunity to mobilize national qualifications and invest them properly to face the situation.” And improving the ability of the national economy to withstand external shocks.