The Government looked towards Estación Pereira

The Secretariat of Infrastructure of the Department, in coordination with the Secretariat of Municipal Planning of Marseille, made it a reality that the work of qualification and construction of two cross-sections (water channeling) were fulfilled, in what is considered a neuralgic area adjacent to the farm Totumal, which is located three kilometers away on the road that connects to the populated area of ​​the Estación Pereira village.

The works consist of the installation of a 24-inch PVC pipe. In addition, there is the foundation of the respective heads, the excavation work with machinery and the materials provided by the Government, which will be complemented with the technical support of the work and the execution by construction officials of the Mayor’s Office, through the provision of necessary equipment and tools.

The two transversals that are being built are located in the entrance section to Estación Pereira and it is expected that this intervention will contribute to the proper management of water for the permanent stability of the road and its optimal trafficability.

Deep-draft pipes will make it possible for the track to remain in optimum condition.

When adequate water management is guaranteed on a rural stretch of main access to a path of such importance for a municipality, it means that the benefit offered by this intervention has impacted the entire community, so much so that for this construction the contribution with unskilled labor from the surrounding community.

Regarding the works, the Secretary of Planning of Marseille, Elincer Herrera said: “It will greatly improve the transitability not only of the community, but also of the large number of tourists who come to this area on weekends. We also put the technologists in civil works and the officials”.

The springs, gauging and rainwater that come together in this sector will be properly guided, which will allow a greater durability of the road maintenance that has been carried out there.

