Home » The Government looked towards Estación Pereira
News

The Government looked towards Estación Pereira

by admin
The Government looked towards Estación Pereira

The Secretariat of Infrastructure of the Department, in coordination with the Secretariat of Municipal Planning of Marseille, made it a reality that the work of qualification and construction of two cross-sections (water channeling) were fulfilled, in what is considered a neuralgic area adjacent to the farm Totumal, which is located three kilometers away on the road that connects to the populated area of ​​the Estación Pereira village.

The works consist of the installation of a 24-inch PVC pipe. In addition, there is the foundation of the respective heads, the excavation work with machinery and the materials provided by the Government, which will be complemented with the technical support of the work and the execution by construction officials of the Mayor’s Office, through the provision of necessary equipment and tools.

The two transversals that are being built are located in the entrance section to Estación Pereira and it is expected that this intervention will contribute to the proper management of water for the permanent stability of the road and its optimal trafficability.

Deep-draft pipes will make it possible for the track to remain in optimum condition.

When adequate water management is guaranteed on a rural stretch of main access to a path of such importance for a municipality, it means that the benefit offered by this intervention has impacted the entire community, so much so that for this construction the contribution with unskilled labor from the surrounding community.

Regarding the works, the Secretary of Planning of Marseille, Elincer Herrera said: “It will greatly improve the transitability not only of the community, but also of the large number of tourists who come to this area on weekends. We also put the technologists in civil works and the officials”.

See also  The construction site turns on the "quiet" mode to fully escort the college entrance examination——Shu Chang, secretary of the party group and director of the Luohe Municipal Bureau of Housing and Urban-Rural Development, supervises and inspects the implementation of noise control_Luohe Municipal People's Government

Given

The springs, gauging and rainwater that come together in this sector will be properly guided, which will allow a greater durability of the road maintenance that has been carried out there.

You may also like

“I feel shitty”: Robbie Williams had to interrupt...

HDP decision from the Constitutional Court! – Political...

Quincy Promes is sentenced to prison for stabbing...

Chinese Premier Li Qiang visits Berlin German-Chinese government...

Brasilien: Pride Parade in Sao Paulo

Security guard saved 80-year-old woman from being defrauded...

At last the agreement with the ELN, in...

Gold & Silver Analysis: Silver & Gold: A...

The Sparrowhawks are looking for the solution…. desperately

The house has not been lived in for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy