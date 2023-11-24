The Government of Daniel Ortega prohibits the director of Miss Nicaragua from returning to her country

Miss Nicaragua director and daughter banned from returning to the country after Miss Universe victory

The director of Miss Nicaragua, Karen Celebertti, was banned from entering the country upon her return from Mexico, where she was with her daughter and the newly crowned Miss Universe Sheynnis Palacios Cornejo. The Nicaraguan government, chaired by Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, prohibited their entry, and both were returned to Mexico on Thursday.

Celebertti, who has been the representative of the Miss Universe franchise in Nicaragua since 2001, and her daughter were detained at the Augusto C. Sandino International Airport in Managua and sent back to Mexico. The Directorate of Immigration and Immigration prevented their entry, according to the Mosaico CSI digital platform.

Despite the ban, neither Celebertti nor the Miss Nicaragua franchise has commented on the situation, and the Ortega government has remained silent as well.

Karen Celebertti, originally from the department of Matagalpa, was traveling back to Nicaragua after accompanying Miss Universe on a promotional tour of Miami and Mexico.

The government’s actions have generated controversy, especially after Vice President Murillo attacked those who celebrated Sheynnis Palacios’ Miss Universe win, accusing them of trying to use the moment for political purposes.

Sheynnis Palacios, 23, made history by becoming the first Nicaraguan and Central American to win the Miss Universe pageant. However, the government has squashed attempts to celebrate her achievement – not allowing an artistic mural in her honor and prohibiting the return of the Miss Nicaragua director and her daughter to the country.

The ban on Celebertti’s entry into the country is seen by many as a suppression of free movement and a restriction on personal freedoms. The Nicaraguan government’s actions have fueled further criticism of its handling of dissent and opposition.

The director and the Miss Nicaragua franchise have not yet indicated their next steps. The controversy surrounding Miss Universe 2023 has shed more light on the contentious relationship between the government and its critics.

