The Government of Gustavo Petro would present the labor reform again

From Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris, the president took the spokesperson in the middle of an academic event to talk about the defeat of his latest proposals within the Government, since he assures that they did not turn out as expected.

However, This speech was given on Friday afternoon, but this was broadcast in the big media as a major news which took much of the broadcast of the regular newscast.

From Paris, Petro assured that although his labor reform proposal was not approved by Congress, the same would be put in discussion again, since this reform would prioritize the fundamental rights of all workers.

“We are going to propose that the labor reform, which they sank without discussion, with filibustering techniques, be placed back in the discussion of Colombian society”expressed Petro through the presentation.

It should be mentioned that, last week due to lack of a quorum, the labor reform fell. This was made known by the president on his official Twitter network.

“The collapse of the labor reform is very serious, it shows that the desire for peace and a social pact does not exist in economic power,” said the president, replicating this message during the academic event in Paris.

Besides, Petro stressed the importance of cooperation by Congress to maintain dignity and the rights of working people.

The Government of Petro will ensure the rights of workers

“Owners of capital and the media managed to co-opt Congress against the dignity of the working people. They believe that profits come from slavery, long hours and complete job instability. The government of change will not abandon the interests of the worker and the worker”, added the president.

To complete, President Gustavo Petro once again insisted that the labor reform proposal will be presented again in Congress and hopes that this will be discussed to be able to exercise a democratic change within the current Government that benefits the workers.

“The government of change is going to invite that Congress of Colombia to make the laws of peace, to make the laws of national transformation and democracy and we are going to invite the banker to talk with us”expressed Gustavo Petro.

