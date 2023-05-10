The Government of Spain convenes an extraordinary Council of Ministers to address the drought

The lack of rain has left the country’s reservoirs in their most critical situation since the period 1992-1995.

The Government of Spain has convened for this Thursday an extraordinary meeting of the Council of Ministers to discuss the measures against the drought that the country has been suffering since last year.

The situation is already critical for agriculture and livestock, after last hydrological year was the third driest on record. This, which began on October 1, is already the fifth year with less dammed water, only behind the period 1992-1995.

Thus, the lack of rain continues to undermine the reserves of Spanish reservoirs. This week, according to data published by the Ministry of Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, the swamps are at the 48.9% of its full capacitywith 27,417 cubic hectometres, which represents a decrease of 0.7% compared to the previous week.

Since October, accumulated rainfall has barely reached 346 liters per square meter, according to the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), a 26% less than expectedbased on data from the period 1991-2020.

The scarcity has already led to restrictions on the use of water for months in Catalonia, where around 500 municipalities are affected, as well as in different parts of Andalusia and other regions.

The Third Vice President and Minister for the Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge, Teresa Ribera, referred to this issue both during her appearance on Tuesday in the Senate and in several interventions this Wednesday in the Congress of Deputies, during the control session to the Government.

In the Senate, Ribera commented that an important part of the Recovery Plan to “public programs to promote the use of self-consumption of photovoltaics, reduction of energy costs for farmers, as well as the promotion of efficiency projects and demand management by digitizing water consumption in low”, especially in relation to the drought, “particularly affecting the countryside”.

This Wednesday in Congress, in response to a Vox deputy, the minister has been blunt in the face of the extreme-right party’s skepticism with the climate crisis: “They must understand that climate change is real, enough of the denialismand has consequences on the rainfall regime», has asserted.