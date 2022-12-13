Tomorrow, therefore, everyone home from work in the last 4 hours of each shift. The invitation is from the CGIL, which he proclaimed the first strike against the Government. At 14.30 rally and protest demonstration in the industrial area of ​​Limana. Epta Costan is the concern in the area. There are the layoffs of the ACC who worry about the accompaniment they risk not having. Even the Sest raises some questions. And then the cig for the 400 of the former Manfrotto and so on. Local difficulties, hopefully temporary, which add up to the economic choices of the national executive.

“The general strike is the only coherent choice we had to make to give the world of work a different perspective from what this government seems to define today,” sums up Mauro De Carli, secretary of the CGIL. Where to start the dispute? From the next Budget Maneuver, of course. “There is a dangerous signal”, summarizes the provincial leader of the CGIL, “that of a development model based solely on the containment of workers’ rights and wages and not on investments as we should have expected”. According to the CGIL, the introduction of vouchers has no other meaning, especially in fragile and uncontrollable sectors such as agriculture and tourism. «We want to allow a “do-it-yourself” entrepreneurship to lower wagespension and social coverage in favor of a competition between companies that does not foresee any programming in which there are no rules and contracts to respect».

The CGIL recalls the data of 2016 when the explosion of vouchers took place (there were 3 million workers with this type at the time). «On average a voucher worker then managed», recalls De Carli, «to “accrue” at most one month of contributions after a year of work. If this is the change that the Meloni government wanted to bring about, it seems to us to be a real return to the past. In the budget law proposal, the executive added, to a series of interventions in the economic field in line with Draghi’s first planning document, also other demands which instead are the exaltation of the promises made in the electoral campaign at its base; in particular on the flat-tax, on cash and, indeed, on vouchers».

In short, betrayed for the CGIL, the humblest social groups, ie employees and pensioners, who had given consent to this executive. «These are measures», according to De Carli, «that do not affect pensions. The already penalizing Woman Option is penalised. The Fornero Law is effectively left unchanged, there is no action on the loss of purchasing power of wages and pensions, returning only 28 euros of reduction in the tax wedge against the 173 lost due to inflation now above 11% ».

Another example. It is impossible to explain – again according to the CGIL secretary – how this further expansion of the flat tax up to 85,000 euros is an element of fairness: «We are even faced with the fact that employeesedentent and retired people pay for services for everyonewith regional and municipal taxes, even for citizens exempted with the Flat-tax”.

The CGIL will take advantage of the circumstance of the strike and the demonstration to illustrate specific alternative measures. Which De Carli anticipates. «We need major action against tax evasionwhich is not included in the Budget Law (the workforce of only the forces of order will be increased and not those of the other control bodies ».

As – again exemplifies – there is nothing on the industrial policies and on the development lines of the country. «In fact, therefore», concludes the union leader, «the development action contained in the Pnrr is relegated to a later stage, perhaps losing a conspicuous part of those loans. We even risk seeing a part of the projects in progress already shipwrecked todayaffected by the factor of the increase in raw materials and energy, without the vision of any corrective”.