The federal government released the 466-page record of Tosha Khana from 2002 to 2023 on the official website.

Web Desk: The government has released the 21-year record of Tosha Khana on the website, containing 446 pages of Tosha Khana’s gifts from 2002 to this month 2023. Details of house gifts are included, in current year 2023 present government received 59 gifts.

According to the records released by the government on the website, last year 224 gifts were received in Tosha Khana in 2022, 116 gifts in 2021, 175 gifts in 2018 and 91 gifts in 2014 while 177 gifts were received by government officials in 2015.

The records include the names of former President Pervez Musharraf, former Prime Ministers Shaukat Aziz, Yousuf Raza Gilani, Nawaz Sharif, Raja Pervez Ashraf and Imran Khan among others, while the gifts of the current Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and President Arif Alvi are also included. Government records are not uploaded on the website.

In addition to the heads of government, the record of gifts received by federal ministers, senior officials and civil servants has also been uploaded on the website. There was a law against keeping gifts worth less than

Gifts of former President Pervez Musharraf

In 2004, the value of the gifts received by General (retd) Pervez Musharraf was revealed to be more than 65 lakh rupees, the value of the watch given to the former president in 2005 was said to be 5 lakh rupees, dozens of valuable watches and jewelry boxes were given to him at different times. found who had paid the money according to the law and kept it.

In the same year Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain also received gifts from Tosha Khana as Prime Minister, he bought 4 gifts worth 2 lakh rupees for 28 thousand 500, Shujaat Hussain got a cloth worth 8 and a half thousand rupees and a saree free of charge. , also got a decoration piece worth Rs 8 thousand free from Tosha Khana.

In 2004, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed got 2 watches worth 85 thousand rupees from Tosha Khana for 11 thousand 250 rupees, Jahangir Khan Tareen got a T-set worth 15 hundred rupees for free, former interior minister Aftab Ahmed Sherpao. Got 2 watches worth Rs.85 thousand for Rs.11,250.

Former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz

In 2005, former Prime Minister Shaukat Aziz got a watch worth 8.5 million rupees which was auctioned for 355,000 rupees while he kept hundreds of gifts worth less than 10,000 rupees without payment. In the same year, Muslim League (N) The leader of Amir Makam got a watch, the price of which was revealed to be 5.5 lakh rupees.

Former Prime Minister Zafarullah Khan Jamali

Former Prime Minister Mir Zafarullah Khan Jamali installed the model of Kaaba in the Prime Minister’s House, while a jewelery box given to the wife of General (R) Pervez Musharraf in 2003 was valued at Rs 26 lakh 34 thousand 387.

Former President Asif Ali Zardari

On January 2009, former President Asif Ali Zardari acquired 2 luxury cars worth Rs 10 crore 78 lakh for only Rs 1 crore 17 lakh 72 thousand. Received by paying 99 thousand rupees.

In 2011, the former president bought a gold sword worth 847 thousand rupees, a gold rosary and other gifts for 125 thousand rupees, while a briefcase, a carpet and a shield were bought for 15 hundred rupees, ten gifts worth 1 lakh 23 thousand, purchased for 16 thousand 950 rupees, in 2013 Bilawal Bhutto also took gifts from Tosha Khana.

Former Prime Minister Yusuf Raza Gilani bought a watch worth Rs 10 lakh and fifty thousand for Rs 2 lakh 8 thousand, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi is also among those who took gifts from Tosha Khana.

Former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif

Nawaz Sharif received a watch, cuffs, links and commemorative coins of Kuwait worth more than 12 lakh rupees from Kuwait for two lakh 43 thousand rupees. In the same year, Nawaz Sharif bought a watch worth Rs 12 lakh and perfume for Rs 2 lakh 40 thousand.

In January 2016, Nawaz Sharif kept gifts worth 36 million rupees, including watches, pens, rings, cufflinks and tasbih, after paying 7630 thousand rupees. Nawaz Sharif’s wife on 13 January 2016 The bracelets, necklaces, ear rings worth Rs 5.5 crore were obtained by paying only Rs 1 crore 8 lakh 63 thousand.

In the same year, gifts worth more than 1 crore 6 million rupees received by Nawaz Sharif were obtained by paying 32 lakh 88 thousand rupees, while Nawaz Sharif received a Rolex watch worth 4 million 50 thousand rupees in 2017 for 8 lakh 8 thousand rupees. received

In 2013, former president Mamnoon Hussain received gifts worth more than 35 lakh rupees by paying 540 thousand rupees, while in 2017, Ishaq Dar received gifts worth more than 63 lakh rupees by paying 12 lakh 80 thousand rupees. Khawaja Asif bought a watch worth Rs 18 lakh for Rs 3 lakh 54 thousand.

Former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi

In August 2017, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi received gifts worth more than 20 million rupees for 45 lakh rupees, including expensive watches, cufflinks, pen rings and tasbihs, as petroleum minister 5 lakhs. A watch worth 82 thousand rupees was bought for 1 lakh 14 thousand 4 hundred rupees.

In 2018, former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi was gifted a Rolex watch worth 25 million rupees, while in the same year his son Abdullah Abbasi received a watch worth 55 million rupees. Jewelery set of 1 crore 99 lakh 90 thousand 8 hundred rupees, watch worth 8.5 lakh rupees bought for 1 lakh 68 thousand rupees.

Another son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Nader Abbasi, received a watch worth 1 crore 70 lakh rupees as a gift, which he deposited 33 lakh 95 thousand rupees and kept with himself. The son of Shahid Khaqan Abbasi got a mobile phone worth 85 thousand rupees Bought for a thousand rupees.

Prime Minister’s Secretary Fawad Hasan Fawad received a watch worth 19 lakh rupees, in addition, in 2018, Prime Minister’s Military Secretary Brigadier Waseem received a watch worth 20 lakh rupees, which he deposited 3 lakh 74 thousand rupees in Tosha Khana and kept it with himself. Lee.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan

According to Tosha Khana records, former Prime Minister Imran Khan received valuable gifts worth 10.9 million rupees in the year 2018, including a watch worth 8.5 million rupees, cliff links worth 5.67 million rupees, while a pen worth 15 million rupees. 100,000 rupees, these gifts were kept after depositing 2 crore 1 lakh 78 thousand rupees.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife bought gifts worth Rs 11 lakh 19 thousand 4 hundred for Rs 5 lakh 44 thousand 7 hundred, Imran Khan got a decoration piece worth Rs 20 thousand for free, he got a decoration piece worth Rs 5 lakh. Submitted in the Clean Tosha Khana.

In 2018, former Prime Minister’s Chief Security Officer Rana Shoaib received a Rolex watch worth Rs 29 lakh as a gift, while on September 27, 2018, former Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi received gifts worth Rs 73 lakh which he kept in his closet. Asad Umar deposited gifts worth 9 lakh rupees in Tosha Khana.

Sadr Aref Alavi

In December 2018, President Arif Alvi received a watch, Holy Quran and other gifts worth 1 crore 75 lakh rupees, out of which he kept the Holy Quran and deposited other gifts in Tosha Khana, similarly in December 2018 First Lady Begum. Samina Alvi also found a necklace worth Rs 8 lakh and a bracelet worth Rs 51 lakh which she deposited in Tosha Khana.