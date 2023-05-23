The government welcomes comments about the “exploitation of sand”

The General Secretariat of the Government opened for public comment and opinion on draft decree No. 2.22.312, related to determining the methods of granting and renewing a license to exploit sand or any other material from the dune strips and from the marine part of the coast.

According to the introductory note to the draft decree, the latter came in implementation of the provisions of Article 25 of Law No. 81.12 related to the coast, issued on July 16, 2015, which left its last paragraph to an organizational text specifying the methods and granting renewal of exploitation licenses.

The requirements of the new regulatory text revolve around defining the methods of granting and renewing exploitation licenses, the data constituting the license application files, their forms and the endurance book, in addition to the record of tracking the exploitation of sand and other materials from the coast and the cases of license withdrawal.

Article 3 of the draft stipulates that the license application must be deposited with the territorial interests of the government authority in charge of processing in exchange for a receipt, provided that these licenses are granted within a period of thirty days starting from the date of filing the application, with the obligation of reasoning in the event that the license application is rejected, and informing the applicant within same term.

When it comes to sand exploitation sites or any other materials from the marine part of the coast, the authorization is not granted except after the approval of the decentralized departments of the government authority in charge of marine fishing, with the exception of the maintenance dredging related to the ports or the basins housing the thermal stations and the mouths of the valleys.

Article 7 of the same draft decree stipulates that the license is granted for a maximum period of five years, subject to renewal, according to the same conditions stipulated by law. The text also prohibits the waiver of the license to any person and in any capacity whatsoever because it is considered a nominal license.

The same text requires the beneficiary of the license to conduct topographic surveys on the exploitation sites every 6 months, and if it is related to the marine part of the coast, the exploiter is obliged to conduct special surveys every 30 days, provided that they are sent to the territorial interests of the government authority in charge of processing within 15 days from the date of their completion with Declaring the quantities extracted from the exploited site.

Regarding cases of license withdrawal, Article 13 of the draft decree stated that “the license is withdrawn without prior notice and without compensation,” in the event of non-payment of royalties within the specified deadlines, or a change in its subject matter or the licensed area without the approval of the competent authorities, as well as in the event of the operator’s breach of the requirements stipulated in the article. Exploitation book or when natural and biological resources are damaged as a result of exploitation activities.

The penultimate Article 14 obliges the exploiters, in principle, to submit annual reports on the environmental status of the sites subject to the licenses, and if it is related to the marine part of the coast, to send a copy of these reports to the National Institute for Research in Marine Fishing, with the exception of the maintenance dredging related to ports, basins housing thermal stations and the mouths of valleys from This is the last requirement.

