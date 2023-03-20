The Minister of State said that I requested the Prime Minister that here there are two countries, separate for the rich and separate for the poor, on which he said to stand with the country of the poor. The leader of our party, Nawaz Sharif, also said the same and the Prime Minister also said that if there are two countries, then stand with the country of the poor.

He said that we have separated the tariff and separated the bill of the poor and the bill of the rich. Our leadership said that a poor man who is using gas should be separated from Pakistan, after today he will pay a quarter of the bill. We also respect the nobles, but they will give four times more money, and by collecting that money, we will give gas to these poor people.

The Minister of State said that the Prime Minister and Nawaz Sharif said that you should separate the petrol of the rich and the poor. Like gas, the cost of petrol is also separated. According to the order of the Prime Minister, a scheme was presented, in which he was informed that the petrol expenditure of the poor will be reduced in future. The government will reduce the price of petrol for the poor.

He said that the owners of big vehicles will pay more for petrol, which will reduce the price of petrol for the poor. He said that the households that are using luxury goods, it is their right to use them, have been built with hard work, but they will now pay more for gas and petrol.

Minister of State for Petroleum Mossadegh Malik said that the decision to reduce the price of petroleum products by Rs 100 for the poor people will be implemented in 6 weeks, while the tariff separation of gas has been implemented from January 1. Yesterday there were reports in the media that 50 rupees will be reduced, but the Prime Minister said to reduce it to 100 rupees.