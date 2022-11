Double attack on the Uffizi. On the non-opening on Monday of the All Saints’ Bridge, for which director Eike Schmidt ends up in the minister’s crosshairs. And on the Isozaki Loggia, a project that has been standing still for over 20 years against which the center-right has always been fighting. And that now it could be blocked.

The new vertices in via del Collegio Romano have just settled in and cannon shots of unusual range arrive in Florence.