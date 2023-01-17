The current EPS model is a disaster and he warned that the change in model will be gradual and will take

two years.

Andrea Arias

The Minister of Health and Social Protection, Carolina Corcho, announced during the meeting with civil society organizations, health workers and citizens in general, held in Villavicencio, that the Structural Reform proposal for the health system will be presented next month February, before the Congress of the Republic in extraordinary sessions.

After several meetings with the EPS directives, the minister is aware that the process is not easy and that it will imply a transition of at least two years. “Law 100 was made in 1993 and has been going on for 30 years, and the transition has not finished. So, they cannot ask us to make a transition in two months of something that could not complete its transition in three decades”, affirmed Carolina Corcho.

The EPS are private entities that do not contribute resources to the health system and do not pay for high-cost treatments, since these are financed by the State with taxpayers’ money; therefore, it is unacceptable, the debts have accumulated over the years; For this reason, the Structural Reform of the health system contemplates that the EPS must become Health Provider Networks, stop being judge and party with vertical integration; since currently, the EPS have their own IPS and hire themselves.

co-financed system

Another of the Ministry of Health forecasts is that the system be financed by the National Government, the departments and municipalities to allocate the resources to the hiring of personnel with a dignified salary, as well as the adaptation of quality facilities that support the system.

Care across the country

The reform contemplated by the Government also emphasizes that health personnel must reach the territories doing promotion, prevention, and what it proposes is that the model be oriented towards the problem-solving component, that is, that the doctor can medicate, deliver treatments, or if he considers that the patient requires a specialized service, to refer him at once. “We want health to reach the home, to the educational institution, so that people do not have to travel, that they are cared for as close as possible to where they live,” he said.

Hospitals without distinction

According to the minister, today 80% of the hospitals and medical centers in the country are in the name of private companies, a model that will not be changed, but instead seeks that all people are treated in them when necessary, therefore that the contracts between the State as a health provider and the private sector will be strengthened.

“Everyone can be sure of something: if this reform is approved, no Colombian will be left unprotected from the health service, all their treatments will be maintained and the State will continue to deliver and pay for the services.”

Investment in quality of life

Access to potable water, sewage system, and housing and environmental conditions would also be analyzed to establish health risks. “The project is not only aimed at detecting diseases, but also at knowing and improving the conditions in which families and their homes live, since these may be risk factors that are causing the disease,” added the head of the ministry.

The Reform contemplates:

Primary Health Care (APS).

Guarantee that the Colombian health system is equitable, efficient, participatory and universal.

The EPS must become Health Provider Networks.

Strengthen the promotion, prevention, protection and treatment of the disease.

The employment and dignity of health workers and workers.

A transparent public information system.

End financial intermediation.

A science, technology and innovation policy.

no more EPS

“I am an EPS, the State gives me the resources and I hire myself, I pay what I consider, I impose the rates that I want, and I bankrupt the hospitals, but apart from that, I redirect the patient to be treated in the clinics that I hire, no matter where he lives, and I subject him to the walk of death, to go around everywhere, ”said the minister.