The government’s labor reform is archived due to lack of a quorum in Congress

The labor reform in the Congress of the Republic was temporarily sunk! On the afternoon of this Tuesday, June 20, it was learned that, due to lack of quorum in the Seventh Committeea, they filed the labor reform presented by the Government of President Gustavo Petro.

The reform may be presented the following semester, but they would have to make some changes to the text, unless they remove it before archiving.

President Gustavo Petro, via Twitter, considered the reform sunk, but assured that they will continue to fight for “the interests of the worker and the worker”.

The collapse of the labor reform is very serious. He demonstrates that the desire for peace and a social pact does not exist in economic power. Owners of capital and the media managed to co-opt Congress against the dignity of the working people. They believe that profits come from slavery, long hours and complete job instability”, wrote the president.

