The governor of Rostov, Russia, calls on residents to stay in their homes after the “Wagner” rebellion

Today, Saturday, the governor of Russia’s Rostov region, bordering Ukraine, called on residents to stay in their homes, in the face of a rebellion by the Wagner Group, which claimed to have entered the regional capital of the same name.

Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram: “The security forces are taking all necessary measures to ensure the safety of the residents of the region. I ask everyone to remain calm and not leave homes unless necessary.”

Earlier today, Saturday, the commander of the Wagner Group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, said that his forces crossed the border from Ukraine into Ukrainian Russia, without encountering any resistance.

The Wagner commander added, in an audio recording, posted on the Telegram application, that his men entered the city of Rostov in southern Russia.

Wagner’s commander vowed to “destroy everything that stands in his way,” adding that they were ready to continue to the end in confronting the Russian army.

