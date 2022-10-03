Cagliari – The governor of Sardinia, Christian Solinas, was indicted for abuse of office. This is the decision of the gup of Cagliari, Ermengarda Ferrarese, at the end of the hearing called today – after a series of postponements – and lasted about five hours. TheSardinian Union. The trial was set for December 15th.

Solinas, secretary of the Sardinian Action Party and president of the Region since 2019 when he was elected with the support of Lega and Forza Italia, is under accusation in particular for the appointments of the director general of the presidency, Silvia Shortand the dg of the regional civil protection, Pasquale Belloi.

Today the head of the cabinet of the regional presidency was sentenced to two years and eight months, Maria Grazia Vivarelli, who had chosen to be judged with the abbreviated procedure. For her – also accused of undue induction – the prosecutor Andrea Vacca he had asked for a sentence of two years and ten months.

On the other hand, the hearing against the Regional Councilor for General Affairs was postponed to 10 November, Valeria Sattawho must answer for abuse of office and also for attempted extortion.

Thus ended the preliminary hearing which had been postponed several times due to the repeated absences of Solinas himself from the courtroom. His defense lawyer, Salvatore Casulahad presented the legitimate impediment five times since, on the occasion of the previous hearings, the president of the Sardinian Region had always been involved in institutional meetings.

The story dates back to 2019. The investigations by the Public Prosecutor were born from the decision to appoint the lawyer Curto and the engineer Belloi to the general management, a choice that had triggered controversy and protests by the trade unions of regional managers who contested the lack of sufficient qualifications to hold the position.