After two years of forced stop due to the Covid-19 emergency, the traditional New Year’s dip in the Arno in Florence returns for the president of the Tuscany Region Eugenio Giani, together with the Florentine rowers, to greet the new year. He is the first as governor.

The dive was greeted by the applause of the rowers but also of the Florentines and the tourists who attended. Dive into the Arno, from the platform of the Canottieri Firenze, between the Ponte Vecchio and the Ponte alle Grazie, also for the president of the municipal council, Luca Milani. “Today we see the streets full of tourists and that this bodes well for what 2023 awaits us with so many things to do – said Giani -. First of all, growth, development…”

“Has the war in Ukraine lowered the levels of competitiveness because it raised the gas levels? This – continued Giani – will be the year in which Tuscany will give its contribution to all of Italy by placing the regasification terminal in Piombino (Livorno) and at the same time the Arno means environment, diving means the wish for a cleaner and more livable environment, it means sport, because sport is fundamental in the life of each person and therefore best wishes to Tuscany and to all of Italy which is reflected in the Arno d’ silver of our Florence, said Riccardo Marasco”.

This year the release of the first day of the year of the Società Canottieri Firenze was dedicated to someone for the first time, namely the female world.