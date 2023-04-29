The grades of the Bremen professionals

Led early, but lost nonetheless. Werder Bremen dropped important points at FC Schalke 04 on Saturday. Ole Werner’s team lost the promotion duel in the Bundesliga 2-1 (0-1) in the evening. The Werder players in the individual review:

Jiri Pavlenka: Saved his team from conceding twice before the break (34’/39′). Also radiated security in the second half and showed important saves against Bülter (47th) and Zalazar (58th). But also with small wobbles. When van den Berg equalized without a chance (81st), Drexler still had a chance to make it 2-1, but ultimately no longer decisive. Note 3

Milos Veljkovic: Didn’t always seem safe on the right side of defence, because he allowed himself minor mistakes, which, however, had no consequences. Hugely challenged in the duels with Bülter. Increased as the game progressed. Moved into the center after Stark’s substitution. Note 4

Niklas Stark (until 67th): As in Berlin, the 28-year-old acted right from the start in the middle of the back three and delivered a great performance there. Had the header in his own penalty area and Terodde was well under control. In addition, very attentive and with good duel leadership. Had to leave the pitch prematurely. Note 2

Marco Friedl: Made one or the other mistake in the game structure because he sometimes took high risks. Against the ball on the left side of defence, he was attentive for a long time with decent positional play and in the duels with Karaman. Note 3,5

Mitchell Weiser: It was simply wonderful how Ducksch made it 1-0 with a no-look pass (18′). It was the ninth assist this season for the 29-year-old, who repeatedly shone with playful solutions at Schalke before the break, but also offered some space defensively on the right side. Not so noticeable after the change. Note 3

Christian Groß (until 90th+3): The six had problems in the center with Schalke’s extremely agile Zalazar. Was therefore not always up to date and had trouble organizing his team’s game. Gradually fought his way into the game. Note 4

Anthony Jung: Brought the Bremen leadership on the way. Otherwise offensive with not too many conspicuous scenes on the left side, but defensively safe. Note 3,5

Leonardo Bittencourt (bis 77.): Booked the first chance of the game (6th) and was conspicuous from the start, although not all actions were successful. He ran a lot, called for balls and boosted his team’s game with it. Could have made it 2-0 (74′). Note 4

Jens Stage: Acted very present in the center, where he repeatedly developed the urge to score. Played with a turban from the 29th minute after being hit in the head with a stud and suffering a laceration. But that didn’t detract from the Dane’s enthusiasm, even if he acted more inconspicuously as the game went on. Note 3,5

Maximilian Philipp (until 77): Was involved in Bremen’s opening goal and could have made it 2-0 himself shortly before the break (45′). Always playable at first, but was unsuccessful in some actions. Then dived after the break. Note 4

Marvin Ducksch: Scored the 1-0 with his first chance – in the style of a top scorer (18th). Otherwise involved in almost all dangerous attacks. Missed the chance to make it 2-0 (45+5) just before the break. He was also convincing when it came to diligence, because he didn’t shy away from going backwards. Before the 1-1, however, he came too late against van den Berg. Had the winning goal just before the end. Note 3

Amos Pieper (ab 67.): Came in for the ailing Stark, but sorted himself into the back three on the right. Cleared a long throw in front of goal scorer van den Berg (81′). Note –

Ilia Gruev (ab 77.): Replaced Bittencourt and should give Werder’s game more defensive stability going into the closing stages. That didn’t really work. Note –

Niklas Schmidt (from 77.): Because not a single Werder striker was on the bench at Schalke, he sorted himself into the front row next to Ducksch. Note –

Manuel Mbom (ab 90.+3): Came for last minutes. Note –



