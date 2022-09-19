Listen to the audio version of the article

There are familiar and floral scents such as violet, others more intense, resinous and unknown such as oud, an essence taken from the tree that grows in north-eastern India.

“A matter of smell, a matter of nose, a matter of skin… the wildest of the senses, the most sensual of the senses. First alarm signal, closely linked to our emotions and promoter of our primordial instincts, the sense of smell, from its original nature, through the art of perfume creation, can also become the most sophisticated and aristocratic of the senses “.

To venture into this world, Il Sole 24 Ore offers Giorgia Martone’s book “The grammar of perfumes” on newsstands for a month from Tuesday 20 September. A book dedicated to the essences originally divided into woods, flowers and fruits. Each perfume has a presentation, and then anecdotes, quotes, curiosities related to its history or its use. A book designed for perfume lovers. An exciting journey along the paths of essences, through rich and vibrant woods such as forests, precious and elegant flowers, fruits that restore the fragrances of the Mediterranean. Smell is the impalpable realm of the imagination, perfumes are the doors to get there.