Home » The Grand Canal of China: A Tale of Ancient Glory and Modern Revival
News

The Grand Canal of China: A Tale of Ancient Glory and Modern Revival

by admin

The Grand Canal of China: A Testament to History and Cultural Heritage

The Grand Canal of China, stretching over 3,200 kilometers, holds the distinction of being the earliest, largest, and longest man-made canal in the world. This awe-inspiring masterpiece has a rich history and has played a crucial role in China‘s past, connecting five major water systems, namely the Haihe River, Yellow River, Huaihe River, Yangtze River, and Qiantang River.

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping recognizes the significance of the Grand Canal culture as an integral part of China‘s outstanding traditional culture. He emphasizes the need to protect, inherit, and utilize this cultural treasure to ensure that the ancient Grand Canal flourishes with a new contemporary significance.

Today, the Grand Canal stands as a testament to China‘s economic transformation, cultural preservation, and ecological restoration. The confluence of these efforts has allowed the Millennium Canal to thrive and endure for generations to come.

Through its interconnected waterways, the Grand Canal facilitates a continuous flow of mutual assistance and trade between the north and the south. It symbolizes the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage, conveying the story of Chinese civilization throughout the ages.

In following the footsteps of General Secretary Xi Jinping, we embark on a journey to uncover the historical context of the Grand Canal and immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of Chinese civilization.

The production of this article is credited to Chief Planner Liu Jian, Planner Li Zhengyu, Producer Sun Zhiping, Producer Fan Hua, Coordinator Qin Dajun, Editor-in-Chief Liu Pei, and Director Tang Ziye. Our team of reporters, Tang Ziye, Lin Kai, Ren Chao, Zhang Xiao, and Qian Hao (internship), along with reporters Zhang Zhuojun and Liu Yu, have contributed their expertise to bring this article to life.

See also  China's Foreign Trade Displays Resilience with Exports Exceeding 20 Trillion Yuan in First Half of 2021

We would like to extend our gratitude to the Propaganda Department of Yangzhou Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China and the Yangzhou Radio and Television Station for their support. This article has been produced by the Xinhua News Agency Audio and Video Department, under the auspices of the Xinhua News Agency.

[Editor: Zhang Qian]

You may also like

Unidentified people vandalized the ÖBB parking garage Nachrichten.at

Syntekabio completes its own AI bio supercomputer center...

Multiple People Shot at Intersection in Holyoke, Massachusetts:...

House of Representatives postponed debate on health reform

2030 World Cup in Spain, among others –...

Manchester City passes German club Leipzig

Kevin McCarthy behind eviction of Nancy Pelosi from...

Mouth of the Manzanares River: A garbage dump...

The Yangtze River Delta Railway Expects to Carry...

“9 places – 9 treasures”: Steyr’s old town...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy