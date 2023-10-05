The Grand Canal of China: A Testament to History and Cultural Heritage

The Grand Canal of China, stretching over 3,200 kilometers, holds the distinction of being the earliest, largest, and longest man-made canal in the world. This awe-inspiring masterpiece has a rich history and has played a crucial role in China‘s past, connecting five major water systems, namely the Haihe River, Yellow River, Huaihe River, Yangtze River, and Qiantang River.

Chinese General Secretary Xi Jinping recognizes the significance of the Grand Canal culture as an integral part of China‘s outstanding traditional culture. He emphasizes the need to protect, inherit, and utilize this cultural treasure to ensure that the ancient Grand Canal flourishes with a new contemporary significance.

Today, the Grand Canal stands as a testament to China‘s economic transformation, cultural preservation, and ecological restoration. The confluence of these efforts has allowed the Millennium Canal to thrive and endure for generations to come.

Through its interconnected waterways, the Grand Canal facilitates a continuous flow of mutual assistance and trade between the north and the south. It symbolizes the preservation and transmission of cultural heritage, conveying the story of Chinese civilization throughout the ages.

In following the footsteps of General Secretary Xi Jinping, we embark on a journey to uncover the historical context of the Grand Canal and immerse ourselves in the rich tapestry of Chinese civilization.

