In the golden autumn season, bunches of full-grained and crystal clear grapes are ripe for the market, bringing the joy of harvest to the masses. In recent years, Xi’an has vigorously promoted standardized cultivation and the construction of leisure sightseeing orchards, and promoted the integrated development of primary, secondary and tertiary industries. The grape industry has become one of the pillar industries for regional economic development and farmers’ income increase. The grape planting area is nearly 120,000 mu, with an annual output of more than 180,000 tons, mainly concentrated in five regions including Huyi, Chang’an, Baqiao, Gaoxin, and Xixian.

Among them, Huyi District, which has the title of “Hometown of Hutai Grape in China“, has a grape planting area of ​​66,000 mu. It is expected that the output will reach 100,000 tons in 2022, and the output value will exceed 1 billion yuan. The Xi’an native variety “Hutai No. 8” bred by Ji Jian, director of the Xi’an Grape Research Institute, has a high and stable yield. The scientific layout of the planting of various varieties, and the continuous listing of early, middle and late varieties in staggered peaks. “Huxian Grape” has passed the protection certification of geographical indication products of the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine of the People’s Republic of China, the certification and registration of geographical indications of agricultural products by the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, and the registration of geographical indication certification marks. The “New Agricultural Product Directory” is collected and registered, and the brand value in 2021 is estimated to be 1.457 billion yuan. In 2022, “Huxian Grape” won the top 20 popular grape regional public brands in the market, and won the first place in the online voting. It has become a purple business card for Huyi District’s external exchanges.

Text/Photo by Wang Xudong, an all-media reporter from Xi’an Press