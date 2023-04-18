The grassland festival will take place as usual this year

70 days before the opening, the organizing association was confronted with the fact that they could no longer use the area in front of the palm house in the palace park. For logistical reasons, the organizers were unable to move the festival to another location, as suggested by the magistrate. During a conversation that the city councilors Katrin Auer (SP) and Annamaria Demmelmayr-Durst (SP) asked for, everyone involved managed to save the festival. The grassland festival will remain in its usual place this year. The areas that have already been unsealed as part of the renaturation of the palace park will be cordoned off with fences.
Author
Hannes Fehringer
Local editor Steyr
Hannes Fehringer
info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.
info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.
info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.
Add the theme to your themes.