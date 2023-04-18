Home » The grassland festival will take place as usual this year
News

The grassland festival will take place as usual this year

by admin
The grassland festival will take place as usual this year

70 days before the opening, the organizing association was confronted with the fact that they could no longer use the area in front of the palm house in the palace park. For logistical reasons, the organizers were unable to move the festival to another location, as suggested by the magistrate. During a conversation that the city councilors Katrin Auer (SP) and Annamaria Demmelmayr-Durst (SP) asked for, everyone involved managed to save the festival. The grassland festival will remain in its usual place this year. The areas that have already been unsealed as part of the renaturation of the palace park will be cordoned off with fences.

Author

Hannes Fehringer

Local editor Steyr

Hannes Fehringer

Hannes Fehringer

loads

info By clicking on the icon you add the keyword to your topics.

info
Click on the icon to open your “My Topics” page. They have of 15 tags saved and would have to remove tags.

info By clicking on the icon you remove the keyword from your topics.

Add the theme to your themes.

See also  Philippines: Typhoon Rai, death toll rises to 208

You may also like

PNC carries out anti-doping controls in Soyapango –...

Companies in the region listened to the pre-candidate...

Second hall for the new Pöttinger factory

Prison for subject who tried to kill his...

Medical personnel: in the eye of the attackers

The Jiangxi Provincial Public Security Department held a...

These stars played for Real and Chelsea

Two motorcyclists die after fatal accident on Litoral...

To expand Av. Boyacá, they take 1.5% from...

CABEI has invested $200 million for the #MiNuevaEscuela...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy