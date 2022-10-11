How do you tell in new words the Great Beauty of a land like Veneto which is home to some of the most known, loved and visited tourist destinations in the world? Through its Unesco sites, for example. This is the theme of the new Repubblica Guide dedicated to the Region, entitled Veneto Paradiso by UNESCO, available on newsstands from 29 September (12 euros + the price of the newspaper) also with Il Mattino di Padova, the Nuova di Venezia and Mestre, the Tribuna di Treviso and the Corriere delle Alpi as well as on the website www.ilmioabbonamento.gedi.it, and subsequently in bookstores, on Amazon and Ibs.

A volume of over 400 pages in which the UNESCO Heritage of Veneto (as many as 9 material sites, an Intangible Cultural Heritage and two Biosphere Reserves of the Mab program) form a unique mosaic in the world, told in this Guide through 80 itineraries, 15 interviews, focuses, curiosities, and many recommended addresses for eating, sleeping and shopping along the journey.

They are all worth mentioning: Venice and its lagoon, The Art of Glass Pearls (Intangible Cultural Heritage), The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, The city of Vicenza and the Palladian Villas in Veneto, The city of Verona, and then Padua with the its Botanical Garden and the frescoed Cycles of the fourteenth century, reaching as far as the Dolomites, the prehistoric pile-dwelling sites around the Alps, Peschiera del Garda inserted in the transnational site of the Venetian defense works between the sixteenth and seventeenth centuries, and finally the Po Delta and the Mount Grappa, the two Biosphere Reserves Mab.

“Veneto is among the leading regions in Italy and in Europe for the number and importance of UNESCO sites – he writes in his introduction the director of the Guides of the Republic Giuseppe Cerasa – This volume aims to show them in detail for the attention of all admirers and visitors. And it is only the first stage of a project that will see in the coming years (again in collaboration with the Veneto region) a further exploration site by site to compose and make even more fascinating a heritage that the whole world envies us. “

And the Treviso area can only play a leading role in this polyphonic story with the UNESCO site The Prosecco Hills of Conegliano and Valdobbiadene, expression of the encounter between a fascinating and delicate nature with the patient work of man not only in the viticulture but also in the care of the landscape. A heritage that since 2019, after an eleven-year process, has found its right international recognition, and which in the volume of Repubblica is told through seven thematic and geographical itineraries but also thanks to unpublished interviews with characters linked to this territory, such as Alessandro Del Piero (photo below)Red Canzian and Joanna Wolosz, ace of Imoco Volley.

The former Juventus captain, born in Conegliano, still has a very romantic relationship with his land, where the vines draw the profile of the hills: “For me they mean home – he says – because behind my house I played football on a field divided into three parts: the gravel, the grass and the first rows of vines. And then there was the harvest, the wagons with grapes on top, the village festival, the company, and the flavor of the grapes. It is something that brings me and will always bring me back to my childhood and my country. ” While Red Canzian is generous with advice and poetic images speaking of “his” Hills: “Green in spring and rust-colored in autumn, after the harvest, when in the distance a light haze envelops them or when the low afternoon sun lights them up: they are a unique show. “

The itineraries of the Guida di Repubblica, continuing to read, accompany you to discover the most representative centers of the area such as Conegliano, Vittorio Veneto and Pieve di Soligo but also in villages such as Cison di Valmarino, Refrontolo with Molinetto dalla Croda, Tarzo, Combai to fall in love autumn and its fruits, and then Cison di Valmarino, where you can stop in Castelbrando or at the Museo della Radio d’Epoca. There is no shortage of focuses on the area’s theme parks, such as the Livelet Educational Archaeological Park in Revine Lago, the Caglieron Caves, the Carbonai Park in Cordignano and the Olivo Park in Cappella Maggiore, up to the Fantasia Park in Sarmede. And then the cycling and walking routes, the excellences of the territory are not in the cellar but also at the table, such as the spit of Alta Marca Trevigiana, Radici and Fasioi, the Casatella Trevigiana DOP or the chestnuts of Combai just to name a few. . To appreciate them all, the chapter closes with advice on eating, sleeping and shopping in the area, with 55 structures reported.