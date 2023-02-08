Home News The great body that Andrea Valdiri shows off on the beach
News

The great body that Andrea Valdiri shows off on the beach

by admin
The great body that Andrea Valdiri shows off on the beach

Andrea Valdiri She is one of the content creators with the most followers in the country, more than 8 million accounts make up her community on Instagram alone, where her overwhelming personality and her dances make her one of the most recognized women in the country.

Although the woman from Barranquilla has been involved in different controversies, as happened with Lowe Leon, the father of her second daughter, She has maintained her success in the digital world, which has represented professional and family stability, thanks also to the company of her husband, the content creator, Felipe Saruma.

The influencer from Barranquilla recently published a series of photographs on the beach, where her followers gasped, filling the comment box of said publication with compliments. “🌴🍹Living ☀️🌴” Andrea Valdiri simply titled the stunning photographs.

Maleja Restrepo’s radical makeover

See also  Boris starts from the pads | The paper

You may also like

The powers of anti-exchange | The New Century

The construction of digital government makes people’s livelihood...

Bajirá: mayor visited Nuevo Cañaveral indigenous community

Eduard Gómez Ramos new manager in charge of...

The third plenary session of the 14th Municipal...

MinTrabajo reiterates that it does not issue a...

Chinese balloon: The United States released photos of...

Together we flourish, the political movement registered with...

Can earthquakes be predicted?

The prospect of green development in the low-carbon...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy