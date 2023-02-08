Andrea Valdiri She is one of the content creators with the most followers in the country, more than 8 million accounts make up her community on Instagram alone, where her overwhelming personality and her dances make her one of the most recognized women in the country.

Although the woman from Barranquilla has been involved in different controversies, as happened with Lowe Leon, the father of her second daughter, She has maintained her success in the digital world, which has represented professional and family stability, thanks also to the company of her husband, the content creator, Felipe Saruma.

The influencer from Barranquilla recently published a series of photographs on the beach, where her followers gasped, filling the comment box of said publication with compliments. “🌴🍹Living ☀️🌴” Andrea Valdiri simply titled the stunning photographs.

