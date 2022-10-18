October 18, 2022 12:03 pm

Italy is getting nervous. The Conservative Party of the United Kingdom (the so-called tory) expressed four premieres in just six years. Italy still holds the lead in the long run – a new government every thirteen months since 1945 – but the UK is now hot on its heels.

Even more impressive is the fact that the UK has had four chancellors of the exchequer (finance ministers) in the past four months. The country, and in particular the Conservative Party, now resemble a circus wagon in which clowns, locked in too narrow a space, continue to fall, to quarrel, to set off fireworks for no reason, to get back on board, and to start all over again.

The current Tory Prime Minister, Liz Truss, will likely fall by the end of the month due to the rebellion of her party MPs. Her first “mini-budget,” unveiled just last month, was successful in her faction, the conservative radical right, but her recklessness about uncovered tax cuts has horrified markets and banks. .

Straighten the course

Truss has avoided further slumps in the pound and interest rate hikes for the time being with the arrival of a new chancellor, Jeremy Hunt. He will effectively have the power to force her back to fiscal orthodoxy (by threatening to resign), and perhaps the state ship can be righted again. But for her this is probably an insufficient and belated move. Former Conservative leader William Hague says his political survival is “hanging by a thread”. There first minister Scotsman Nicola Sturgeon said Truss is “unfit to hold this office”. But getting rid of a prime minister who is clinging to her office is not easy, as Boris Johnson amply demonstrated last spring.

On the morning of October 17, almost all of the changes Truss announced regarding tax cuts were canceled by his new chancellor and de facto head Jeremy Hunt. However, even if the markets seemed to have calmed down, they will not see the UK as a safe place to put their money in the coming years, and Truss has become “useless”, in the words of a former Conservative minister.

But what can the Tories do about it? If they organized elections now, they would be politically annihilated. Furthermore, the internal rule of the party currently prohibits taking the trust of the leader (and therefore also of the first minister) before a year has passed since her taking office.