The great challenge of road safety

Road accidents in Colombia have reached alarming proportions, becoming a silent epidemic that claims more lives than the armed conflict.

It is an issue that has unfortunately been relegated from the national public debate, denying us the opportunity to recover and preserve lives on our roads.

It is crucial to understand that road accidents not only translate into statistics, but also into lost human lives, devastated families, and an economic burden on the health system.

The 11% increase in deaths of children and adolescents due to transportation events is alarming. This trend must be reversed; We cannot allow our minors to become victims of a road system that does not offer the necessary safety measures.

The problem of fake SOATs is a worrying issue. Not only does it represent a fiscal burden on the health system, but it also endangers human lives.

The existence of these false policies is a reflection of a broader problem that requires coordinated and effective action by the authorities.

The Traffic and Transportation Police have reported more than 3,500 deaths in road accidents so far this year, an increase compared to the previous year.

This means that, on average, 19 people have lost their lives daily in traffic accidents in 2023, a figure that we cannot ignore.

It’s time for concrete actions. Stricter controls on the roads, effective sanctions for those who violate traffic rules, and road education that promotes responsible behavior are needed.

Experiences from other countries show that the combination of compliance and awareness measures can significantly reduce road accidents.

A serious and coordinated commitment is urgently needed between authorities, civil society and road actors to address this problem.

