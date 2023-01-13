January 13, 2023 10:17 am

There was a time when great powers vied to conquer large swathes of the African continent. Today, however, the powers compete to seduce, convince and sometimes buy the support of countries that have never been so courted.

The 55 African states have a great global attraction, regardless of the evaluation criterion: economic, political, demographic, security. No one is indifferent to this game. In the past two decades, China has become the main partner of the continent, supplanting the old colonial powers. Russia, for its part, is rediscovering old influences by exploiting the attractiveness of the mercenaries of the Wagner group. The Americans are back in the game, while Turkey, India, Japan and Brazil have big ambitions.

The war in Ukraine exacerbates this race for Africa due to the reluctance of many countries of the continent to condemn the Russian invasion. By now it is clear that the Africans do not intend to be considered as allies acquired by the West and above all that they feel badly about the massive support granted to Ukraine where their problems are often ignored.

A clever speech

During the week, China‘s new foreign minister Qin Gang made his first visit abroad, choosing Africa. In Addis Ababa, headquarters of the African Union, Qin brought a flattering message to the continent’s leaders: “Our world is changing in ways never seen before. The collective growth of developing countries is irreversible,” the minister said. “The advent of an Asian century and an African century is no longer a distant dream. We must increase the presence and voice of developing countries within the UN, especially those in Africa”.