The issue arose last June 21, when Donato Marti, a retired worker originally from Avetrana (Taranto), died while working on the renovation of a building in the city center. He fell from a five meter high scaffolding. His death grieved the community not only because his death was yet another death at work, but because he was a retiree. Marti “should have enjoyed retirement, playing with his grandchildren and taking some walks with his wife,” said the former deputy mayor of Avetrana, Alessandro Scarciglia. “To survive, however, despite his age, he was forced to work again”.

The unions also used very harsh tones. “The deaths at work are all unacceptable, that of a 72-year-old construction worker who falls from a height of 4-5 meters is even more anger,” said the general secretary of the UIL of Lecce. The general secretary of the CGIL of Lecce, in turn, strongly denounced the problem: “A question of real survival arises for those who arrive at retirement after forty years of hard work and suddenly find themselves dealing with with the state of need. Many retirees are almost forced to resort to extra, often makeshift, jobs. A provision is urgently needed to increase the purchasing power of pensions, for example by enlarging the number of recipients of the so-called fourteenth “.

The international press has called it a “great de-retirement”: the phenomenon that is forcing the elderly who were retired to return to work due to the general rise in prices and the increase in inflation. According to the Washington Post, about 1.5 million retirees in the United States have returned to work in the last year, a figure in contrast to what happened in the last two years, when 2.4 million people left the job market by choosing early retirement.

In the United Kingdom, data from the Office for national statistics (Ons) show that around 100,000 people over 65 have returned to work or are looking for work since the most critical phase of the health emergency ended. The causes are manifold. Some think that the increase is due to the loneliness generated by the pandemic, which would push people to turn to work to find some sociality. More realistically, the reason that led many seniors to return to work was the increased cost of living. Inflation has eaten up 20 percent of retirement, many say, and retirement plans that seemed sustainable a year ago are no longer sustainable.